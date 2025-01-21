Washable and Reusable Mask Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5.77 Billion, Growing at a Notable CAGR of 7.9% by 2034

Washable and Reusable Mask Industry

Washable and Reusable Masks Gaining Popularity Due to Developments in Textile Technology Improving Comfort and Safety Standards: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to an updated industry report compiled by Fact.MR, revenue from the global Washable and Reusable Mask Market is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 billion in 2024 and rise at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034.The look and practicality of washable and reusable masks are being enhanced by ongoing textile technology innovation, drawing in a wider customer base. Protection against minute particles is improving due to these developments in materials with increased filtration efficacy. Antimicrobial fabrics are also widely used to enhance hygiene by inhibiting the development of viruses and bacteria on the surface of masks. Many businesses are releasing masks made of materials that breathe and drain away perspiration, extending their useful life.North America is estimated to hold a leading position with a significant portion of the worldwide washable and reusable mask market share due to the high number of surgical operations and a well-established healthcare sector. Demand for washable and reusable masks is increasing at a notable rate due to the growing demand for clinical research companies to take high worker safety precautions.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaways from Washable and Reusable Mask Market StudyThe global market for washable and reusable masks is projected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2034-end. North America is estimated to hold 23.9% of the worldwide market share in 2024. This market is forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 644.7 million in 2024.Worldwide revenue from the sales of surgical masks is estimated at US$ 2.63 billion in 2024. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034.Demand for earloop closure washable and reusable masks is set to increase at 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market in the United States is analyzed to generate revenue of US$ 639.4 million by 2034. The market in East Asia is projected to reach US$ 1.33 billion by the end of 2034.“Prominent manufacturers of washable and reusable masks are focusing on developing innovative mask designs using materials that improve protection, comfort, and style,” says Fact.MR analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Washable and Reusable Mask Market:The Key Players in the Infant Washable and Reusable Mask Industry include Respro Inc.; Kimberly Clark; Cambridge Mask Company; AirPop; ARAX Co. Ltd.; Debrief Me; Vogmask; Moldex-Metric; Totobobo; idMASK; Honeywell International Inc.; SAS Safety Corp; 3M Company; Nike; Nonomatrix Material.Country-wise Insights:Because of the strong demand for surgical masks from the established healthcare industry, North America is expected to hold a 23.9% market share in the worldwide washable and reusable mask market in 2024. The market for reusable and washable masks in East Asia is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2024 and 2034. East Asia has a sizable market share because clinical research businesses are becoming more and more concerned about employee safety, which reduces the need for repeat purchases and helps to provide a barrier of protection against infectious diseases.Why Is the US a Profitable Market for Manufacturers of Washable and Reusable Masks?In 2024, the US is expected to account for 44.5% of the North American market. In the well-established healthcare industry, the usage of reusable and washable masks is growing. One significant factor influencing this need is the widespread usage of masks in medical operations and therapeutic activities. The need for durable, reusable, and cost-effective masks is growing in healthcare settings as personal protective equipment (PPE) becomes more and more important. Wearing masks is crucial in hospitals to defend against dangerous infections.What is driving South Korea's washable and reusable mask sales growth?In South Korea, fashionable and personalized masks are growing in popularity, which is fueling the market's growth. Masks are evolving from strictly useful items to stylish accessories as a result of South Korea's renowned fashion industry and creative styling. South Korean consumers are searching for reusable, washable masks that not only provide protection but also blend in with their personal style and sense of fashion.Masks with various patterns, colors, and designs are being introduced by different designers or manufacturing companies in an effort to reach a wider audience. In addition, a number of businesses offer their customers customisation options, allowing them to select the fabric, pattern, and design of their choice.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Demand for Surgical Masks Growing at Notable Growth Rate:Surgical masks are more in demand than respirators and dust. Because surgical masks are generally used in hospital environments to protect against droplets and infections, they are vital for the protection of both patients and healthcare staff. They are designed to be worn during procedures such as surgery, where infection prevention is crucial. The need for reliable and effective protection in healthcare environments is the main driver of their demand. Compared to respirators and dust masks, which are typically only necessary in specific industrial or dangerous environments, surgical masks are more commonly used and mandated. They are especially helpful in routine medical settings.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the washable and reusable mask market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (heating, ventilation, cooling), service (consulting, installation, maintenance & repair, upgrade/replacement), and end use (residential, commercial, industrial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Disposable Gloves Market to expand at 10% CAGR during forecast period, 2021-2031. Non-powdered disposable gloves to be leading product type in the market. Baby Diapers Market is likely to reach US$ 86 Bn by 2032. Baby diapers market accounts for approximately 16% of the overall baby personal care market.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.