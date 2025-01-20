Freename Launches .etherlink Domain for Next-Gen Web3 Identity

London, UK, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename, the leading multi-chain Web3 namespace platform, has integrated with Etherlink , a Layer 2 blockchain powered by Tezos Smart Rollups, to launch the new top-level domain " .etherlink ". The launch marks an important step in expanding blockchain domain adoption, enabling users to easily create Web3 identities and manage digital assets. To celebrate the launch, every user can use the coupon code ETHERLINK10 to purchase .etherlink domains or apply it as a discount for premium domains during the first three months of the promotion.



The .etherlink domain will serve as a cornerstone for digital identity management on Etherlink's Layer 2 blockchain, empowering both Web2 and Web3 users to secure their digital presence through blockchain technology while maintaining traditional domain functionality.

Etherlink is a permissionless Layer 2 blockchain that inherits the security of the Tezos Layer 1, and features a decentralized governance model, fraud proofs, and censorship resistance. With today’s launch, Freename, as a multichain Web3 namespace and ICANN-accredited registrar, is also leveraging Etherlink to bridge Web2 and Web3, enabling Web2 domains to be tokenized and secured on the Etherlink network alongside other major blockchains. This ensures brand protection and domain security for Web2 businesses while seamlessly integrating them into a multi-chain ecosystem. Users can simply mint domains directly on the Etherlink network and manage them alongside traditional Web2 domains, supporting over 50 blockchain networks.

“On-chain users need tailored solutions for digital identity. In a multi-chain world, interoperability is essential. With the Etherlink integration and .etherlink TLD launch, we’re enabling the Etherlink and Tezos communities to secure dynamic identities that evolve with their Web3 journey.” Said Gherardo Varani, Head of BD at Freename. “The .etherlink TLD and our ability to tokenize Web2 domains on-chain will redefine brand protection and domain ownership, offering users the best of both worlds.”

The platform leverages Etherlink's breakthrough transaction costs of $0.001, offering users an affordable and scalable way to interact with the blockchain and DNS. Through integration with Tezos Smart Rollups, users benefit from enhanced security and cross-chain compatibility with other major EVM networks. Etherlink’s architecture ensures unparalleled security and decentralization by eliminating centralized bridges and administrative keys, making it a highly reliable and censorship-resistant platform for blockchain-based operations.

Impact on the Etherlink Ecosystem

"Domains are the foundation of digital identity, and with Freename's integration, we're transforming how the Etherlink community connects and transacts," said Cédric Roche, Business Development & Technical Support Director at Nomadic Labs, a Tezos R&D Hub in Paris. "This is about more than just replacing wallet addresses - it's about building a more intuitive and accessible Web3 where traditional businesses and crypto-native users can seamlessly interact."

This integration marks a significant milestone for the growing Etherlink ecosystem and comes at a busy period for the Tezos ecosystem, following the recent launch of the uranium.io marketplace on Etherlink and the unveiling of the Tezos X roadmap in mid-2024. The .etherlink domain provides native Web3 identities for decentralized applications, smart contracts, and community members within the Etherlink network. Community members can now create memorable addresses for their wallets, replacing complex hexadecimal strings with human-readable names.

The domains also enable Etherlink projects to establish branded Web3 presences, fostering trust and recognition within the ecosystem. With Freename's DNS technology, Etherlink users can seamlessly bridge their Web2 and Web3 identities, opening new possibilities for decentralized applications and services. Freename’s partnership with Etherlink exemplifies its commitment to supporting the integration of Web2 and Web3 technologies, empowering users with a secure, scalable, and decentralized domain ecosystem.

About Freename

Freename is the leading multi-chain Web3 namespace platform and ICANN-Accredited Registrar, enabling users to mint and manage domains and TLDs across major blockchain networks. Freename bridges Web2 and Web3 DNS, providing innovative tools for domain security, brand protection, and decentralized ownership.

About Etherlink

Etherlink is an EVM-compatible, non-custodial Layer 2 blockchain powered by Tezos Smart Rollups. Known for its ultra-low transaction costs, robust security, and decentralized governance, Etherlink is setting new standards for Layer 2 blockchain technology.

