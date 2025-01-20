NowVertical Announces Termination of Capital Markets Advisory Agreement

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, announces that the Company has terminated its Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Sophic Capital Inc. (“Sophic”), effective January 17, 2025.

“We thank Sophic for their dedication and contributions during their engagement and their efforts in supporting our shareholder communications,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “As NowVertical continues to expand and evolve rapidly, we are actively working to align our shareholder communication strategy with our global endeavours.”

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com

T: +1(647)947-0223

