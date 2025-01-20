Complete Solar to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on January 21, 2025

OREM, Utah, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solar Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Complete Solar (“Complete Solar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, before market open on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. T.J. Rodgers and members of the management team will host a webcast conference call on January 21, at 2:00 PM ET.

Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the Investor Relations section of Complete Solar’s corporate website at: https://investors.completesolar.com/news-events/events. Please log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available for a period on the Events page located on the Investor Relations section of Complete Solar’s website.

About Complete Solar

With its recent acquisition of SunPower assets, Complete Solar has become a leading solar services provider in North America. Complete Solar’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit https://www.completesolar.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations & Marketing

Complete Solar, Inc.

Phone: +1 (801) 477-5847

InvestorRelations@CompleteSolar.com

Source: Complete Solar, Inc.

