BlueGrace Logistics Announces 2024 LTL Carrier Award Winners: Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line

Recognizing Outstanding Less-than-Truckload Carrier Partners

Tampa, FL, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, is excited to announce the recipients of its 2024 LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Carrier Awards, honoring carriers who demonstrate exceptional service, reliability, and dedication to delivering value in the logistics industry.

Following a comprehensive review of carrier performance over the past year, the company recognizes Southeastern Freight Lines as the Regional Carrier of the Year and Old Dominion Freight Line as the National Carrier of the Year, earning them both recognition for the second consecutive year.

"Our position as a leader in the LTL industry is built on partnerships with carriers who consistently deliver exceptional results," said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. "Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line set the standard for operational excellence and customer support, and we’re proud to celebrate their achievements with our 2024 LTL Carrier Awards."

The Regional Carrier of the Year award is presented to Southeastern Freight Lines in recognition of their exceptional performance, reliability, and unwavering commitment to customer service. Their consistent performance has solidified their role as a vital partner for its clients throughout the Southeastern region.

“SEFL is extremely proud to celebrate 15 years of successful collaboration and partnership with Bluegrace Logistics. This milestone is made even more special as we have been honored with their LTL ‘Carrier of the Year’ award for the second consecutive year,” said Toby Toburen, Director of 3PL National Accounts at Southeastern Freight Lines. “Our shared commitment to excellence has been the cornerstone of our enduring relationship. We deeply appreciate the trust and advocacy Bobby Harris and the entire Bluegrace team continue to provide, which has been instrumental in our continued success. Together, we look forward to many more years of setting new standards in the industry.”

Old Dominion Freight Line has been named the National Carrier of the Year for its outstanding nationwide LTL services. Leveraging an extensive network, advanced technology, and consistent operational excellence, Old Dominion has become a dependable partner for the company in addressing the complex transportation needs of customers across the country.

“We are honored to be again recognized by BlueGrace Logistics as their Long-Haul Carrier of the Year,” said Ed Garner, Director of National Accounts at Old Dominion. “Our relationship with BlueGrace has grown significantly through their strategic alignment of our service product with clients requiring a true value proposition in nationwide LTL services. We look forward to serving BlueGrace and our mutual clients in the future!”

BlueGrace expresses its gratitude to Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line for their unwavering dedication and top-tier service. These awards highlight the strength of the partnerships cultivated over time and the significant impact these collaborations have on the logistics industry.

The 2024 LTL Carrier Awards reflect BlueGrace Logistics’ commitment to recognizing and celebrating the carriers that play a vital role in delivering exceptional service and value to its customers. These awards also underscore the company’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships within the logistics industry.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Riverview, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida’s most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit mybluegrace.com.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting. For more information, please visit www.odfl.com.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com.

