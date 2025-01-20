The Valeron Group Public Safety Products and Next Generation Protection

For Law Enforcement, First Responders and Military Personnel Worldwide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Valeron Group is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions and mission-critical products for law enforcement and military personnel. Through its broad portfolio, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group, Advanced Technology Group, First Tactical, Gould & Goodrich (G&G) , and SAFE, the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s lifesaving products have been credited with countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement, and public safety personnel, both domestically and abroad. To learn more visit https://www.valerongroupllc.com.

Elite EXO by Point Blank Body Armor, Elite EXO body armor by Point Blank is next-generation armor created with the latest technology from DuPont. With Kevlar® EXO™, PBE has been able to create a suite of new offerings that meet and exceed these requirements with a solution more comfortable and flexible than any other option on the market. The Elite EXO is available in male and female models, this armor contours to curves and body lines, providing a more body-inclusive solution while still offering maximum protection. To learn more visit: https://www.elite-exo.com

Origin by PARACLETE®: The Origin™ combines the combat-proven heritage of the PARACLETE brand and redefines expectations of what’s possible in body armor systems. The new integrated platform goes above and beyond by offering an interactive experience that allows users to build their customized Origin utilizing the company’s proprietary Armor Smart Vest Builder. Highly scalable, modular, and strategically designed to “armor up” from concealable to full tactical, the ORIGIN™ can easily be configured to meet mission-specific needs. ORIGIN™ allows the officer to adapt the system according to the immediate threat level through interchangeable components. These components offer maximum adaptability with the most technologically advanced ballistics available today. To learn more visit: https://www.pointblankenterprises.com/origin/index.html

Armor Smart Vest Builder: Point Blank’s latest Armor Smart Vest Builder allows customers to easily view, build, and customize their body armor according to their individual preferences for fit, function, and protective coverage, all in real-time. The new digital application enhances the product review experience by giving users an opportunity to configure their body armor based on key features such as the ballistic shape, coverage, and NIJ threat level, as well as predefined options. Within minutes, customers can easily view options for front-opening Guardian carriers that best meet their needs. To learn more visit: https://www.pointblankenterprises.com/armorsmart/index.html

Point Blank Duty Gear: Innovative duty gear solutions tailored to the demands of law enforcement professionals. We have embarked on a reimagining of the approach to duty gear with the patrol officer and SWAT operator in mind and, with feedback from the community, have created a new and innovative product line to replace the equipment that hasn’t changed significantly in decades. By combining state-of-the-art materials with our core expertise of efficient production and elegant design, we have created an offer that is lighter in weight, superior in look and function, and competitively priced. To learn more visit: https://www.pointblankenterprises.com/dutygear

First Tactical: First Tactical celebrates its 10th anniversary serving public safety professionals with purpose-built tactical apparel and gear, ensuring they are better prepared to respond in every critical moment. This milestone year is marked by the launch of the Aero-Tac boot, a groundbreaking advancement in lightweight tactical footwear engineered for unmatched performance and durability. Alongside this, our new ‘Gold Standard’ program represents a holistic refresh of our brand from retail merchandising to dealer support online. Together, these initiatives reflect our continued dedication to serving first responders and the dealers that service and support them with innovation and excellence. To learn more visit: https://www.firsttactical.com

SHOT Show attendees are invited to view the latest capabilities at the PBE booth (#10360) and First Tactical booth (#20601) to meet with the team for one-on-one discussions on how the company's new ballistic offerings are answering the industry's call for next-generation technologies and designs that are performance-driven, mission-ready and can deliver the highest level of protection and comfort. Join Point Blank as they celebrate the next generation of armor.

The SHOT Show is the largest, all-inclusive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting, and law enforcement industries. It is the world's foremost exposition of combined firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics, and related products and services. Professionals from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to be in attendance. For additional insights, visit www.shotshow.org.

