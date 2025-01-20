Deriv recognised as “Most Innovative Broker - MEA 2025”

Deriv attends the iFX Expo in Dubai and takes home the title “Most Innovative Broker - MEA 2025”

This award reflects Deriv’s 2025 objective of being an AI-first company, redefining fintech and shaping the future of trading

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deriv has proudly been named the “Most Innovative Broker - MEA 2025” at this year’s Dubai iFXEXPO. This prestigious award highlights the company’s commitment to groundbreaking innovation, building trust, and providing exceptional service to both clients and partners. With 25 years of industry leadership , Deriv has made trading more accessible worldwide by offering a wide array of platforms, products, and advanced solutions.





Deriv’s focus on innovation has driven the integration of AI across its operations, enhancing efficiency and user experiences. To streamline workflows and empower its teams, Deriv has embraced low-code platforms. These tools have reduced development times, enabling quicker iterations and improvements across projects like website updates and user onboarding. By addressing the challenges of traditional code-heavy systems, this strategy has fuelled innovation across the organisation.

This accolade coincides with a transformative phase in Deriv’s journey as it pivots towards becoming an AI-first company. “In 2025, our focus will be on integrating AI into the DNA of every department and empowering our teams to build their capabilities,” said Rakshit Choudhary, Co-CEO of Deriv. “We plan to use AI to automate tasks, leverage data analysis, streamline processes, and scale smarter.”

Deriv’s vision for artificial intelligence spans multiple facets of its operations, including predictive support to address client queries, enhanced compliance protocols, and optimised recruitment processes. Beyond its internal advancements, Deriv plans to use AI to innovate and deploy new product offerings. Prakash Bhudia, Head of Product and Growth at Deriv, reflected on the achievement: “Being named the ‘Most Innovative Broker - MEA’ is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. This award underscores our mission to empower traders with intuitive, cutting-edge solutions while ensuring a seamless, trustworthy trading experience.”

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million traders worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 200 assets across popular markets on award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. With a workforce of more than 1,400 people globally, Deriv has cultivated an environment that celebrates achievements, encourages professional growth, and nurtures talent development, which is reflected in its Platinum accreditation by Investors in People.

