Orderly Deploys on Sonic’s EVM to Deliver Omnichain Liquidity

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 liquidity layer Orderly has announced that it has deployed its chain-agnostic infrastructure on EVM Layer 1 Sonic. Orderly’s integration will bring its omnichain orderbook to Sonic, enabling developers and users of the new L1 to access deep liquidity.

Sonic (formerly Fantom) launched its mainnet in December 2024, featuring 10,000 TPS and sub-second finality. Its ecosystem has since been growing steadily as new partners and users come onboard. Orderly’s decision to deploy its best-in-class liquidity layer will enhance the trading experience for Sonic users while furnishing developers with the infrastructure to create powerful DEXes and perps protocols.

Orderly’s technology has already been deployed across the omnichain ecosystem, including multiple EVM networks, as well as Solana. Its arrival on Sonic’s EVM will provide the L1 with deep liquidity, sourced from Orderly’s cross-chain orderbook. As a result, Sonic projects can create trading solutions that aren’t constrained by native network liquidity.

Orderly Co-Founder Ran Yi said: “Sonic’s high-performance infrastructure aligns perfectly with our vision of creating seamless trading experiences across chains. By bringing Orderly’s cross-chain orderbook to Sonic, we’re equipping developers with the tools to build cutting-edge DeFi applications and empowering users with deep liquidity that will deliver greater capital efficiency. Given Sonic’s impressive throughput, we’re excited to see the sort of high performance applications that developers create using Orderly’s tech stack.”

To incentivize adoption of the new Layer 1 EVM, Sonic has confirmed that it will be awarding a ~200M airdrop of S tokens to users. This has served to further heighten interest in Sonic’s high throughput network. The integration of Orderly will provide Sonic users, including DEX traders and airdrop farmers, with access to enhanced trading opportunities and the ability to swap assets without slippage.

Sonic’s Layer 1 EVM blockchain incorporates advanced features such as Sonic Gateway, while providing developers with incentives like Fee Monetization, where they can receive up to 90% of fees generated by their app. Combined with the availability of Orderly’s liquidity layer, it means developers are able to create sophisticated trading applications that push the boundaries of what can be achieved onchain.

Orderly is the infrastructure that lets people trade anything, anywhere. Our permissionless liquidity layer delivers deep, unified liquidity across all blockchains through a single orderbook.

Sonic is an EVM layer-1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure. The chain provides 10,000 TPS, sub-second finality, and the Sonic Gateway, a secure bridge to Ethereum for enhanced liquidity and asset security. The S token is Sonic’s native token, used for paying transaction fees, staking, running validators, and participating in governance.

