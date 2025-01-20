Brunswick Corporation Earns Spot on Forbes' Inaugural List of America's Most Trusted Companies

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been named to Forbes' inaugural 2025 list of America’s Most Trusted Companies. Among the thousands of companies that were researched for this honor, only 300 made the final list. Brunswick ranked eighth within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, particularly as it marks Forbes' inaugural release of this prestigious list,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Brunswick Corporation. “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and integrity of our team, as well as the trust and confidence our stakeholders place in us. We remain committed to upholding these values and continuing to deliver excellence in all that we do."

Developed in collaboration with research firms HundredX, Signal AI, and Glassdoor, the list combines data across four key categories: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust, and media sentiment. This comprehensive analysis leverages millions of data points, comparing companies not only on an overall basis but also within their respective sectors.

Brunswick was named to three Forbes lists in 2024, including World’s Top Companies for Women, America’s Best Employers by State and America’s Best Large Employers.

To view the full 2025 list of the Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America, visit Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America 2025 List and to learn more about how Brunswick is America’s Marine Company™, visit America's Marine Company :: Brunswick Corporation (BC).

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.

