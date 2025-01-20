Fiberglass Pipes Market Steadily Expands Driven by Growing Demand for Durable, Corrosion-Resistant Solutions

Emergen Research Logo

The market of fiberglass pipes is expanding steadily, triggered by demand for corrosion-resistant, lightweight, & durable piping solutions in various industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fiberglass pipes market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5124.5 million in 2024 to USD 7949.8 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.00%. The fiberglass pipes market is experiencing significant growth, spurred by the increasing demand for corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and durable piping solutions across various industries. Key sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, and sewage systems are turning to fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes due to their superior performance compared to traditional materials like steel and concrete. As infrastructure development surges in emerging economies and the need for effective water and wastewater management systems rises, the demand for fiberglass pipes is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

In March 2024, National Oilwell Varco introduced a new line of Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) pipes designed for offshore oil drilling. These pipes are engineered to withstand the harsh marine environment, underscoring the growing trend of using fiberglass pipes in extreme conditions. This move reflects a broader shift towards more sustainable, energy-efficient materials in the construction and industrial sectors, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe.

Drivers of Growth

One of the key drivers for the fiberglass pipes market is the increasing demand for durable infrastructure in the oil and gas industry, especially for offshore and deep-water drilling operations. Fiberglass pipes are favored for their resistance to corrosion, high-pressure applications, and extreme temperatures. Their lightweight nature, long lifespan, and minimal maintenance requirements make them ideal for use in harsh environments, such as offshore platforms and fluid transportation systems.

For instance, Schlumberger recently deployed a fleet of GRE pipes for North Sea offshore drilling, slated to begin operations in late 2023. These pipes’ ability to withstand corrosive marine conditions ensures a longer service life for critical infrastructure, supporting the ongoing shift towards fiberglass solutions in offshore oil and gas ventures.

Sustainability at the Forefront

Fiberglass pipes are also gaining popularity due to their environmental benefits. Unlike traditional materials, fiberglass pipes are energy-efficient to produce, have a longer lifespan, and require less maintenance, making them an eco-friendly alternative. As sustainability becomes a priority in the construction and industrial sectors, fiberglass pipes are poised to see increased adoption, particularly in developed markets.

Challenges in the Market

Despite these advantages, fiberglass pipes face strong competition from traditional materials like steel and concrete, which have been in use for decades and are often seen as more affordable. While fiberglass pipes offer long-term cost savings due to their durability and low maintenance, their higher initial cost can pose challenges, especially in budget-conscious sectors.

However, as awareness of the benefits of fiberglass pipes grows and more industries recognize the long-term advantages, the market is expected to overcome these challenges. Over time, fiberglass pipes are likely to replace traditional materials in critical infrastructure applications, accelerating their adoption.

Market Segmentation Insights

The fiberglass pipes market is largely dominated by GRE pipes, which hold the highest market share due to their exceptional resistance to chemicals, high temperatures, and pressure. These properties make GRE pipes especially suitable for the oil and gas sector, where corrosion resistance is essential. The increasing demand for sustainable, durable piping solutions in industries such as oil, gas, and agriculture is driving the uptake of GRE pipes.

In addition to their use in oil and gas, GRE pipes are also gaining traction in the chemical industry due to their resistance to corrosive agents. Their lightweight nature makes them easier and cheaper to transport compared to traditional materials, further enhancing their appeal. With their ease of installation, durability, and low maintenance, GRE pipes are becoming the first choice in chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial applications.

Looking ahead, the use of GRP pipes is expected to grow in various industries, especially where high-performance materials are required for long-term operations. Their resistance to aggressive chemical environments, combined with cost-effectiveness, positions them as a valuable alternative to traditional materials, ensuring their continued market growth.

Fiberglass Pipes Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The fiberglass pipes market is becoming increasingly competitive, with companies focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansions to strengthen their market presence. Major players like National Oilwell Varco, Future Pipe Industries, Amiantit Group, HOBAS Pipe USA, and Enduro Composites are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the performance of fiberglass pipes, particularly in terms of cost-effectiveness, durability, and environmental sustainability.

For instance, in September 2023, Future Pipe Industries announced a new collaboration with a leading Middle Eastern oil company to supply GRE pipes for offshore applications, emphasizing corrosion resistance and long-term reliability.

Furthermore, National Oilwell Varco recently launched a new line of GRE pipes tailored for high-pressure environments, aiming to capture a larger share in the oil and gas sector. The focus on reducing operational costs and ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations is pushing companies to innovate. Partnerships and mergers are also on the rise; in July 2023, Amiantit Group acquired a smaller regional player to expand its footprint in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key companies in the global Fiberglass Pipes Market include:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

ZCL Composites Inc.

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber

Owosso Motor Car Company

Future Pipe Industries

Georg Fischer Piping Systems

Hobas Pipe USA

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Aliaxis Group

Fiberglass Pipes Latest Industry Updates

In March 2024, National Oilwell Varco (NOV) launched a new range of GRE pipes, designed to withstand high-pressure offshore environments, aimed at enhancing drilling operations.

In January 2024, Jindal SAW Ltd. secured a major contract for supplying fiberglass pipes to a new petrochemical plant in India, further expanding its foothold in the region.

In October 2023, Georg Fischer Piping Systems introduced an innovative line of GRP pipes for use in industrial wastewater management, which promises lower lifecycle costs and better resistance to corrosive substances.

Fiberglass Pipes Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

GRE Pipes

GRP Pipes

Others

By Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

E-glass

T-Glass/ S-Glass/ R-Glass

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Sewage

Irrigation

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

