Forensic Imaging Market to See Strong Growth Driven by Rising Global Crime Rates and Cybersecurity Threats

The use of forensic imaging in investigating unnatural deaths is projected to drive market growth

Rising global crime rates are significantly driving up demand in the forensic imaging market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Forensic Imaging market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 86.9 million in 2024 to USD 231.5 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 11.50%. The global forensic imaging market is poised for significant growth as rising global crime rates, advancements in digital forensics, and an increasing number of cyberattacks create a pressing need for cutting-edge investigative technologies. Forensic imaging, which employs advanced imaging tools to investigate crime scenes and determine causes of death, is becoming an essential tool for law enforcement and legal proceedings worldwide.

According to the CDC, there were approximately 24,576 homicides in the United States in 2020, with gun-related homicides increasing by 35%. Similarly, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports an annual global average of 440,000 homicide-related deaths. In Europe, intentional killings rose by 3.5% in 2020, as per Eurostat data. These trends highlight the increasing complexity and urgency of crime investigations, driving the demand for forensic imaging technologies.

Courts are increasingly relying on virtual autopsies to provide compelling evidence in cases lacking eyewitness testimony. This trend is supported by forensic experts and law enforcement agencies emphasizing high-quality imaging tools to improve crime-solving capabilities and ensure the meticulous documentation of evidence.

Cybersecurity is another key growth driver in the forensic imaging market. The exponential rise in cybercrimes, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, and identity theft, has accelerated the adoption of digital forensic technologies. Check Point Research reported a 38% increase in global cyberattacks in 2022 compared to the previous year, with attacks occurring approximately every 39 seconds. Cybersecurity Ventures projects the global cost of cybercrime to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a sharp increase from $3 trillion in 2015.

As businesses and individuals increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the demand for robust digital forensic tools to counteract cyber threats has surged. These tools are essential for identifying perpetrators, minimizing risks, and ensuring regulatory compliance, solidifying digital forensics as a priority for organizations worldwide.

Challenges Facing the Market

Despite its growth potential, the forensic imaging market faces challenges, particularly a shortage of skilled professionals. Digital forensics requires a unique blend of technical expertise, investigative skills, and legal knowledge. The complexity of digital systems and the rapid evolution of cyber threats exacerbate this workforce shortage, potentially slowing market growth.

Market Segmentation Insights

Forensic institutes currently dominate the forensic imaging market, driven by their extensive research on various applications of forensic imaging. For instance, CT scanners have been installed at the Victoria Institute of Pathology in Sydney and the Danish Institute of Forensic Medicine to enhance forensic investigations.

The hospital segment is expected to experience notable growth between 2024 and 2030. Hospitals offer the necessary resources, including technical staff and infrastructure, to conduct virtual autopsies efficiently. Additionally, the convenience of performing forensic imaging in hospitals reduces the costs and risks associated with transferring corpses to specialized forensic institutes.

Forensic Imaging Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

In the forensic imaging industry, there are highly competitive priorities characterised by innovation across leading firms in the development of better technologies and solutions in imaging. Companies like Bruker Company provide advanced imaging and analysis tools, whereas Canon Medical Systems features high-quality imaging systems.

Other leading companies include Neusoft Corporation which offers holistic imaging solutions for forensic use, while Shimadzu Corporation specialises in the integration of imaging technologies in forensic investigation practices. The companies compete on the grounds of technology, quality imaging products, and the ability to meet the particular needs of law enforcement and forensic professionals.

In March 2024, GA-EMS launched the Full Spectrum Imaging System (FSIS) Crime Scene Examiner (FSIS-CSE). It is the newest addition to the General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) crime scene latent evidence detection and picture capture system portfolio.

Some of the key companies in the global Forensic Imaging market include:

Canon Medical Informatics, Inc.

Bruker

Neusoft Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

FUJIFILM

Hitachi, Ltd.

Forensic Imaging Latest Industry Updates

In April 2022, Fujifilm revealed its intention to acquire its competitor, Hitachi Medical Imaging. The transaction is scheduled to close later this year. However, the acquisition has encountered delays due to the impact of the global pandemic.

In January 2021, Canon revealed the "Aquilion Start CT," a 16-slice CT scanner that is affordable and small in size. This latest addition to Canon's product line is specifically tailored to forensic imaging services. The launch took place during the Arab Health 2019 event.

Forensic Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis

By Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

X-ray

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Death Investigations

Clinical Studies

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Forensic Institutes

Hospitals

Others

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

