Automated Suturing Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2033

The Automated Suturing Devices market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3814.5 million in 2024 to USD 7561.9 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.90%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automated suturing devices market is projected to expand from USD 3,814.5 million in 2024 to USD 7,561.9 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90%. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures that require precise suturing techniques.

Automated suturing devices are critical tools in both open and minimally invasive surgeries, enhancing efficiency and precision across various medical fields, including orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and cardiovascular surgery. As the global population ages and the number of surgical procedures rises, the demand for these devices continues to grow. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of older adults will reside in low- and middle-income countries by 2050, further fueling market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising Surgical Procedures Due to Increased Accidents The growing rate of road accidents worldwide is a key driver for the automated suturing devices market. Surgical interventions are often necessary to treat trauma and injuries resulting from accidents, increasing the need for efficient suturing technologies that help patients recover quickly.

According to a 2019 Road Accident Report, there were approximately 449,002 accidents in 2020, leading to 151,113 deaths and 451,361 injuries. Although accident rates slightly declined from the previous year, the demand for advanced suturing solutions has remained strong as hospitals invest in automated devices to enhance surgical capabilities and improve patient outcomes.

Chronic Disease Prevalence Fuels Demand The rising incidence of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity also drives market expansion. These conditions often require surgical treatment, creating a growing need for automated suturing devices that streamline procedures, reduce surgery times, and lower hospital costs.

Additionally, the preference for minimally invasive surgeries, which offer faster recovery and lower risks of complications, is increasing the adoption of automated suturing devices across various medical specialties.

Market Challenges

Limited Adoption in Developing Regions Despite significant growth potential, the adoption of automated suturing devices in developing regions remains constrained by limited financial resources, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and insufficient training for medical personnel. Many healthcare facilities prioritize essential services over advanced medical technologies due to budget constraints.

The lack of specialized training programs also contributes to hesitancy among surgeons to use automated suturing devices, further slowing market penetration in these regions.

Segment Insights

Reusable Devices Dominate the Market In 2023, reusable automated suturing devices held the largest market share due to their cost-effectiveness and superior sterilization capabilities, which help prevent infections and minimize tissue damage during surgeries. These devices' durability and affordability make them a popular choice among healthcare providers.

Disposable Devices Witness Rapid Growth The disposable segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The increasing volume of surgical procedures, driven by an aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases, has heightened demand for safe and efficient suturing solutions. Disposable automated suturing devices are gaining traction due to their ability to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections and eliminate the need for complex sterilization processes. This trend has been further reinforced by heightened infection control measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the key companies in the global Automated Suturing Devices market include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

LSI Solutions, Inc

Smith+Nephew

Sutrue

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Automated Suturing Devices Latest Industry Updates

In November 2023, Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson firm, released ETHIZIA. This hemostatic patch has been clinically demonstrated to halt bleeding in 30 seconds, which is 80% faster than the leading fibrin patch.

In August 2023, Healthium Medtech introduced TRUMAS, a groundbreaking line of sutures that solves issues in limited-access operations and provides surgeons with creative solutions to improve patient care and outcomes.



Automated Suturing Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Disposable

Reusable

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Cardiac

Orthopedic

Gastrointestinal

Ophthalmic

Dental

Gynecological

Other Applications

By End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



