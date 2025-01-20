Bitget Wallet Adds TRUMP Token List and Lightning Trading Features

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched TRUMP token list and enhanced trading features to meet the growing demand for meme coins. The newly launched TRUMP token list allows users to track and trade popular meme tokens such as $TRUMP, $MELANIA, and $BARRON. Combined with Bitget Wallet's advanced features like MemeX and Hot Picks, users can seamlessly discover and analyze early-stage projects across major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more.

These updates align with the increasing popularity of meme coins driven by the Trump family's involvement, which has spurred significant market interest. Since its launch, $TRUMP has seen explosive growth, soaring over 400x since being added on Bitget Wallet and reaching a top-15 position globally with a market capitalization exceeding $11 billion according to CoinMarketCap . Similarly, $MELANIA and $BARRON have both surged by over 200x on Bitget Wallet, further fueling the momentum of the Trump-themed meme coin ecosystem. This unprecedented rise has sent shockwaves through the crypto market, driving massive attention, liquidity, and a wave of new investors entering the space. The influx of fresh capital has expanded crypto's reach and heightened its appeal to first-time participants.

The Bitget Wallet Lite bot, available on Telegram, introduces a lightning trading feature, allowing users to buy or sell meme tokens instantly by simply sending the token's contract address. Additionally, Bitget Wallet stands out as the only wallet offering multi-chain limit orders for both Solana and Base, enabling users to set target prices and execute trades automatically when the market price meets their set conditions. These features are designed for speed and simplicity, providing users with an efficient way to trade and capture market opportunities.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented: "The rise of meme tokens like $TRUMP underscores the growing interplay between culture and blockchain, drawing attention from both experienced investors and newcomers. While this trend is driving growth and diversification in the meme token market, it also brings heightened volatility and risk. At Bitget Wallet, we aim to equip users with the tools they need to navigate these trends effectively, such as MemeX for spotting opportunities and lightning trades via Bitget Wallet Lite for faster transactions. We encourage all investors to stay informed and cautious as the market evolves, ensuring they make decisions that align with their risk tolerance and long-term goals."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd21f802-f0d7-4b5f-b452-8bc5e946a5ce

Bitget Wallet Adds TRUMP Token List and Lightning Trading Features Bitget Wallet Adds TRUMP Token List and Lightning Trading Features

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.