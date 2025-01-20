Oral Syringes Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Surpassing USD 1092.57 Million by 2032 at a 4.3% CAGR

Oral Syringes Market

Market Expansion Driven by Precision Dosing, Innovations in Pediatric and Geriatric Care, and Eco-Friendly Solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Oral Syringes market size was estimated at USD 350.00 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1092.57 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Advancing Precision and Safety, Innovations and Trends Driving Growth in the Oral Syringes MarketThe oral syringe market is witnessing substantial expansion, fueled by its essential function in guaranteeing accurate and safe delivery of liquid medications to various patient populations. In pediatric medicine, oral syringes decrease dosing mistakes by 85% compared to household instruments, as indicated in a Pediatrics study, tackling almost 50% of errors attributed to inappropriate devices. For elderly patients, especially those experiencing dysphagia, medication adherence improves by 30%, according to The Gerontologist. Innovative features such as tamper-proof designs and biodegradable substances enhance their practicality and environmental sustainability, while the demand for eco-friendly tools is projected to increase by 20% each year. Innovative features such as tamper-proof designs and biodegradable substances enhance their practicality and environmental sustainability, while the demand for eco-friendly tools is projected to increase by 20% each year. Alongside the increase in chronic illnesses and home care, where 60% of caregivers favor oral syringes, these developments highlight their growing significance in contemporary healthcare.

Key Players in Oral Syringes Market
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)- BD Oral Syringe, BD Safe Flow Syringe
• Braun Melsungen AG- Braun Oral Syringes, Disposable Oral Syringes
• Medtronic- Medtronic Oral Syringes for Drug Delivery
• Amcor Limited- Amcor Oral Syringes (mainly packaging solutions for oral syringes)
• Smiths Medical- Medex Disposable Oral Syringe, Smiths Medical Oral Syringes
• NIPRO Corporation- Nipro Oral Syringes, Nipro Syringe Range (including oral syringes for pediatric use)
• Gerresheimer AG- Gerresheimer Oral Syringes, Syringe Bottles for liquid medication
• Terumo Corporation- Terumo Oral Syringes, Terumo Disposable Syringes
• Ambu A/S- Ambu Oral Syringes (used for drug delivery and in emergency settings)
• Cardinal Health- Cardinal Health Oral Syringes, Syringe with Tamper-evident Features
• ConvaTec Group plc- ConvaTec Oral Syringes (mainly for use in home care and chronic disease management)
• Cook Medical- Cook Medical Oral Syringes (used in a variety of healthcare settings, including pediatrics)
• Boston Scientific Corporation- Boston Scientific Oral Syringes (specialized syringes for drug administration in hospitals)
• Hillrom- Hillrom Syringes (used in oral drug administration and monitoring)
• Stryker Corporation- Stryker Oral Syringes (primarily used in hospital settings for medication administration)
• Fresenius Medical Care AG KGaA- Fresenius Oral Syringes (part of their healthcare solutions in hospitals and homecare)
• Teleflex Incorporated- Teleflex Oral Syringes (designed for accurate dosing in medical and home care environments)

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

In 2023, the clear oral syringes segment dominated the market with a 75% market share, propelled by their clarity, affordability, and extensive application in hospitals and clinics for accurate dosing, especially in pediatric and geriatric treatment. Their capability to guarantee precise medication delivery reinforces their leadership in the market.The colorful oral syringes segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 15%. Widely used in pediatric healthcare, these syringes improve adherence and lessen anxiety through appealing designs and characteristics such as tamper-proof seals and clear scales. Their attractive ease of use positions them as a crucial catalyst for growth.By UsageIn 2023, disposable oral syringes dominated the market and accounted for 80% of the market share. Their disposable design minimizes contamination and infection hazards, making them a favored option in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Their convenience drives the demand for them, adherence to hygiene standards, and compliance with regulations, particularly in pediatric and geriatric care, where safety is crucial.The reusable oral syringes segment experiencing the fastest growth, growing at an annual rate of 12% during the forecast period. Appreciated for their environmentally friendly and economical advantages, they are gaining popularity in household care and among eco-aware consumers. The reusable oral syringes segment experiencing the fastest growth, growing at an annual rate of 12% during the forecast period. Appreciated for their environmentally friendly and economical advantages, they are gaining popularity in household care and among eco-aware consumers. Increasing recognition of sustainability and the transition towards long-term cost-effectiveness in healthcare are driving the expansion of this sector across different care environments.

Oral Syringes Market Segmentation

By Product Type
• Colorful Oral Syringes
• Clear Oral Syringes

By Usage
• Disposable Oral Syringes
• Reusable Oral Syringes

By End-use
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Homecare Settings

Regional Overview

North America dominated the oral syringes market in 2023, with a market share of 40%. The dominance is due to the high adoption of advanced medical technologies, strong healthcare infrastructure, and focus on patient safety. The need for exact drug administration, notably in hospitals and home care, is driven by the region's growing elderly population and rise in chronic illnesses. That is thanks to active legislation and a robust healthcare system in the U.S., one of the largest contributors.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expected to grow at 12% annually during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare investments, a large and growing population, and enhanced access to healthcare in countries like China and India are driving demand. Additionally, the growing emphasis on homecare and sustainable, cost-effective healthcare practices continues to drive growth within the region.Recent Developments• In July 2024, Neuraxpharm UK updated the packaging for Buccolam (midazolam) oromucosal solution across all strengths. The self-adhesive strap seal was replaced with a new ridged cap, offering a more secure fit without impacting administration. Healthcare professionals are advised to update patient care plans, though the medication remains prescribed as usual.
• In March 2024, Akums launched a room-temperature stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea for treating Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). This innovative formulation simplifies storage and administration, addressing critical challenges in SCD management. 