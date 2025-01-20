Global Can Coatings Market Set for Significant Growth Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

The global market for can coatings is anticipated to rise significantly. Additionally, this product is used to shape metal for adhesion, resistance, hardness

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Can Coatings market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.61 Billion in 2024 to USD 8.70 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The global can coatings market is poised for robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for durable and visually appealing metal packaging solutions across diverse industries. Can coatings, known for their protective qualities and resistance to acidic chemicals, are essential in maintaining the integrity of packaged food and beverages while enhancing visual appeal.

Market Overview

The can coatings market is segmented by material type, application, and geography. Key material types include acrylic, epoxy, polyester, and emerging options like polyolefin and non-BPA epoxy coatings. Among applications, beverage cans dominate due to their ability to preserve the flavor and quality of drinks. Other segments include food cans, aerosol cans, and general line cans.

Epoxy coatings currently lead the market due to their superior adhesion, corrosion resistance, and durability. However, concerns over toxicological impacts and evolving regulatory guidelines are driving manufacturers toward alternative materials, including acrylic and polyester coatings.

Key Drivers of Growth

Rising Demand for Beverage Cans

The growing consumption of canned beverages such as beer, carbonated drinks, and fruit juices is a major factor fueling market expansion. Can coatings are critical for preventing contamination and maintaining product quality during storage.

Prominent manufacturers are responding to this demand with significant investments. For instance, Lion Beverage announced a $25 million investment in a new factory in Pittston, USA, in 2022. The facility is designed to produce 1,600 cans per minute, with an annual output of approximately 40 million cans.

China exemplifies this trend, with bottled beverage consumption reaching 274.8 billion liters in 2021 and projected to rise to 302.4 billion liters by 2024. Globally, total beverage consumption is expected to surpass 1.35 trillion liters annually, further supporting the demand for can coatings.

Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Regulatory restrictions on hazardous substances, such as bisphenol A (BPA) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are propelling the market toward safer and more sustainable coatings. Acrylic coatings, in particular, are gaining traction for their eco-friendly profile, UV resistance, and smooth finishes.

Challenges to Market Growth

The stringent regulatory environment poses a significant challenge to market expansion. Governments worldwide are enforcing regulations to minimize environmental and health risks associated with certain chemicals in food and beverage packaging.

Compliance with these regulations often requires costly reformulations and extensive testing, which can slow down innovation and strain smaller manufacturers. However, the push for compliance also presents opportunities for the development of advanced, environmentally friendly coating solutions.

Market Insights by Material

Epoxy Coatings Lead Revenue Generation

Epoxy coatings remain the top choice for can manufacturers due to their exceptional protective properties and adaptability across food, beverage, and aerosol applications. Their resistance to high temperatures, moisture, and chemicals ensures long-lasting performance.

Acrylic Coatings Show Rapid Growth

Acrylic coatings are the fastest-growing segment, driven by their clear, glossy appearance and resistance to weathering. With lower VOC levels, acrylic coatings align with rising consumer demand for sustainable and visually appealing packaging options.

Regional Highlights

The global can coatings market sees strong contributions from key regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. In Vietnam, food and beverage production surged in 2022, with beverage production increasing by 132.3%, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam. This growth reflects the region's expanding food processing industry, which comprises over 8,500 businesses and an annual demand for more than 120 million tons of food ingredients.

Can Coatings Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Kansai Paints, Altana Group, Toyochem, International Packaging Coatings, National Paint Factories, VPL Coatings, and Tiger Coatings are some of the leading companies in the can coatings market.

Due to the existence of several international companies, the worldwide market is extremely competitive; yet, domestic players have a great deal of room to enter and expand into regional industry segments.

In November 2023, In order to produce bisphenol-free coatings for the metal packaging sector in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), AkzoNobel plans to invest EUR 32 million (about USD 34.99 million) in a new production at its Vilafranca location. The company will be able to achieve notable improvements in energy and material economy thanks to the facility's enhanced automation and high eco-efficiency criteria. By mid-2025, it is expected to be operational.

Some of the key companies in the global Can Coatings market include:

BALL CORPORATION

Kupsa Coatings

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

TOYOCHEM CO., LTD.

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

IPC GmbH & Co. KG

Axalta Coating Systems

CSC BRANDS, L.P.

Can Coatings Latest Industry Updates

In May 2023, PPG Industries, Inc. unveiled PPG INNOVEL PRO, an improved internal spray coating for the indefinitely recyclable aluminum beverage can that has stronger application qualities and doesn't contain bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting materials.

In August 2022, PPG Industries, Inc. unveiled PPG INNOVEL PRO, an improved internal spray coating for the indefinitely recyclable aluminum beverage can that has stronger application qualities and doesn't contain bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting materials.

Can Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Food Can

Beverage Can

Aerosol Can

Others

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

