PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1270 Commending PSMS Ryan Mariano & CO1 Melvin Cabanal Magnaye under the leadership of PCol. Kimberly Esteban Molitas

January 20, 2025 Good afternoon, Mr. President, dear colleagues. Tunay nga po na hindi nagpapahinga ang mga kampon ng kasamaan. Wala po silang patawad; walang pinalalampas na mga sandali; walang pinipiling lugar. Ginoong Pangulo, habang ang ating mga kababayan ay naghahanda sa pagpapalit ng taon, abala rin ang mga kriminal. Marahil ay taon lamang ang nagbabago para sa kanila, ngunit ang kanilang mga gawi at nakasanayang buhay ng karahasan ay nananatili. At sa maraming pagkakataon, ang mga selebrasyon at importanteng okasyon ay sinasamantala ng mga kriminal para ipagpatuloy ang kanilang mga masasamang gawain. Mabuti na lamang po at mayroon tayong mga alagad ng batas na nagsilbing guardian angels ng ating mga kababayan. On December 31, 2024, the two most wanted criminals in Zamboanga Peninsula opened fire on Police Senior Master Sergeant Ryan Mariano, a member of the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Zamboanga City Police Station 9 under the leadership of Zamboanga City Police Director Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas. He was then rendering New Year's eve covert security duty at Mount Carmel Parish Church. Meanwhile, Bureau of Correction Officer 1 Melvin Magnaye was passing by when the shootout ensued. Please watch their bravery in the video. [Video plays] Iyan na iyong riding in tandem, Mr. President. Iyang dalawa na iyan, naka-motor. Huminto... Iyong isang gunman nasa likod, ayon. Parang sine, Mr. President. In that juncture, may tama na siya, iyong ating pulis na si Sergeant Mariano. Isa sa dibdib, isa sa hita. Nagko-cover siya diyan sa sasakyan. Pasalamat tayo sa may ari ng sasakyan na iyan na isa ring kabaro na kinoveran siya. Bumaba iyong driver ng sasakyan na nag-cover, nilapitan siya, iyan iyong si Correction Officer Melvin Cabanal Magnaye, assigned by the Bureau of Corrections. Kinuha siya para dalhin sa sasakyan, dalhin sa ospital. Having witnessed the heroism and courage of Police Senior Master Sergeant Mariano and Bureau of Correction Officer 1 Magnaye, I am honored to stand here today to sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1270. Mayroon po tayong kasabihan: "Aanhin pa ang damo kung patay na ang kabayo?". Dapat nga po na maalaala at maparangalan ngunit nawa'y maisagawa ito habang kapiling pa natin silang mga nagpamalas ng kabayanihan. Ginagawa po natin ang pagkilala at pagpaparangal na ito sa ating mga bayaning pulis na hindi naiiba sa mga namatay in the line of duty. Pareho silang gumampan sa sinumpaang tungkulin at tinanggap ang kapalaran na ang pagiging alagad ng batas ay may kakambal na panganib--laging isang paa ang nasa hukay. Pareho silang nagbuwis at nagbubuwis ng kanilang buhay. We mourn our law enforcers, our heroes that we have lost. Their heroism and love for country and peace will never be forgotten. We honor them. For those who were fortunate to have survived the perils of fighting crimes, we should do the same--we honor them. There is no greater amount of nobility than to give one's life to protect another. However, we would always want and pray that in the process of keeping others from harm, our law enforcers live and tell the tale. Mahirap po ang buhay ng isang pulis. Nagkalat po ang banta mula sa mga kriminal at mga nagnanais na mantsahan ang malinis na reputasyon. Hindi po nagsisilbing pananggalang ang uniporme na kanilang isinuot sa araw-araw. May bigat po itong taglay, at iyon ay ang responsibilidad na maging mabuti at marangal sa lahat ng pagkakataon. Oftentimes, we only hear or read in the news about police officers involved in scandalous and unpleasant incidents that taint the name and badge of police officers. Today, Mr. President, I would like to say it is different. We witnessed an unpleasant incident but not one that tarnished and besmirched the reputation of the PNP. It is an unpleasant incident that showed our police officer's grit and determination to serve and protect the public. Even when he was already shot in the chest, his dedication remained steadfast. Likewise, this unpleasant incident demonstrated how our "kabaro" do take care of one another. For the information of everyone, the suspects who were successfully neutralized by PSMS Mariano are two of the most wanted criminals in Region IX. They are known to be involved in drug trafficking and several shooting incidents. They had been under surveillance for their criminal activities that have caused distress in the community. Without the bravery of PSMS Mariano and boldness of Correction Officer Magnaye, these two criminals would have continued to pose a significant threat to public safety and security. For these reasons, Mr. President, the gallantry of both PSMS Mariano and CO1 Magnaye deserves recognition. By the way, I was then the Chief of both agencies, the PNP and the Bureau of Corrections, kaya mga produkto ko itong dalawa, Mr. President. It showed their extraordinary ability to swiftly perform their sworn duty of ensuring public safety, and their ability to go well beyond it. It is one thing to perform one's duty, to execute the tasks demanded of us by the very jobs we have sworn to fulfil. However, it is another thing altogether to rise above the bare minimum and to do even more than what is required in one's occupation. Likewise, the effectiveness and leadership of Zamboanga City Police Director Kimberly Molitas is nothing less than praiseworthy. Her strategic decision to deploy police personnel during the New Year's eve mass at Mount Carmel Parish Church is laudable. Her presence of mind and foresight helped maintain order and provided assurance of safety and security not only to churchgoers but the community as a whole. Mariano, Magnaye, and Molitas, triple M of Zamboanga City, Mr. President. Pagadamutan niyo ang simpleng pagkilalang ito na handog namin sa inyo. Lubos ang aming pasasalamat sa inyong sakripisyo at dedikasyon na panatilihing ligtas ang ating publiko at komunidad. Nawa ay magsilbi kayong inspirasyon sa iba pang miyembro ng ating law enforcement agencies, pati na rin ng mga matatapat nating mamamayan. Dalangin namin na dumami pa ang mga katulad niyo. Ginoong Pangulo, alam ko po na ang Senado ay laging nagpapakita ng pagmamahal sa ating law enforcement agencies. Hindi kailanman tayo nagdamot sa ating mga kapulisan at iba pang miyembro ng uniformed personnel. Taun-taon, lagi po nating nabibigyan ng karagdagang budget ang kanilang mga ahensya. Kung kinakailangan naman po na taasan ang kanilang sweldo at allowances, buong puso po natin itong sinusuportahan at ipinapasa. Bukod po sa mga pinansyal na tulong sa kanilang pagseserbisyo, maganda rin po na maipakita natin bilang ating love language sa ating mga law enforcement personnel ang words of affirmation. Sa pamamagitan po ng resolusyon na ito, isinasatitik natin ang ating pagkilala at pagpaparangal; habambuhay na pong nakaukit sa talaan ng Senado hindi lamang ang ating pagpapasalamat kundi ang kabayanihan ng ating mga pulis. Maraming salamat po, Ginoong Pangulo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.