PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 Senator Joel Villanueva Explanation of Vote for HBN 10841:

An Act Fixing the Term of Office of the Philippine Coast Guard Commandant and for Other Purposes

20 January 2025 Mr. President and esteemed colleagues, a blessed afternoon to all of you. We fully support the approval on Third Reading of House Bill No. 10841 or the Act Fixing the Term of Office of the Philippine Coast Guard Commandant and for Other Purposes. We extend our thanks to the hard-working sponsor, our Senate President, for his leadership in pushing for this critical measure. This representation has long recognized the critical role that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) plays in securing our country's borders and monitoring over 36,000 kilometers of shoreline. We understand their vital role in collaborating with our agencies on immigration, customs, and law enforcement to intercept human trafficking, smuggling, and the escape of criminals who attempt to escape the reach of the Philippine government through maritime routes. This is why, in relation to the bill that we are approving today, we also filed Senate Bill No. 2307 or the Philippine Coast Guard Modernization Act to enhance their capabilities in maritime safety, security, law enforcement, and provide critical upgrades to their personnel and facilities. It is our hope that with the passage of the measure, the leadership of the PCG will be strengthened and we can consolidate further support for the PCG's modernization. Again, we vote YES to this measure. Thank you, Mr. President, dear colleagues, and may God bless us all.

