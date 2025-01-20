PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 Statement of Sen. Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri on Senate Bill No. 1979

January 20, 2025 Bilang isang konserbatibong mambabatas at magulang, mariin kong tinututulan ang ilang nilalamang probisyon ng Senate Bill No. 1979, in its present form. I am deeply concerned about the provisions on adolescent education, particularly the introduction of sex education at an early age. This proposal does not align with our conservative values as a nation and could have serious repercussions on our youth. Instead of preventing adolescent pregnancy, baka magkakaroon pa tayo ng mas maraming adolescent pregnancy because of experimentation. We have seen the effects of liberal sex education policies in other countries, where children as young as six years old are being taught how to use contraceptives and engage in sexual activities. Ayaw nating mangyari ito sa ating bansa. Dapat nating protektahan ang ating mga kabataan mula sa ganitong uri ng edukasyon na maaaring magdulot ng premature sexual experimentation. We are a conservative society, and our cultural and moral values must be preserved. Nonetheless, I acknowledge and appreciate the good intentions of my esteemed colleague, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, in crafting this bill. I understand that her goal is to provide support to teenage mothers and address adolescent pregnancy. However, I firmly believe that we can achieve this without resorting to controversial sex education programs that could do more harm than good. As a pro-life, pro-family and pro-God legislator, I firmly believe that sexual education should remain the responsibility of parents, not schools. Mas mainam na ang mga magulang ang nagtuturo sa kanilang mga anak tungkol sa ganitong sensitibong usapin, ayon sa kanilang paniniwala at kultura. Dapat ang itinuturo natin sa kanila ay ang tamang moralidad, disiplina at pagpapahalaga sa pamilya. Teaching sexual pleasure and orientation at such a young age could lead to confusion and moral decline. Moreover, I support provisions that focus on healthcare and support for teenage mothers. Sang-ayon ako sa pagbibigay ng tamang access sa healthcare at suporta sa mga kabataang nabuntis, ngunit hindi kasama rito ang pagtuturo ng sexual education sa murang edad. I call on my colleagues in the Senate to carefully review the provisions of this bill. Let's ensure that our legislative measures reflect the values and beliefs of the majority of Filipinos. Hindi natin dapat ipilit ang mga polisiya na maaaring magpahina sa moralidad at pagkatao ng ating kabataan.

