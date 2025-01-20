Minister Solly Malatsi invites nominations for persons to serve as Non-Executive Directors on the inaugural Board of the South African Postbank SoC Limited

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies invites nominations of suitably qualified individuals to serve as Non-Executive Directors on the inaugural Board of the South African Postbank SoC Limited which is the bank controlling company (BCC) to the Postbank. Established under the South African Postbank Limited Act, 2010 (Act No 9 of 2010) as amended, the Bank Controlling Company will oversee the strategic direction and governance of the Postbank in terms of the Banks Act.

The Postbank, a State-Owned Company (SOC), aims to expand access to banking services across South Africa, prioritising rural and lower-income communities. The Bank Controlling Company is integral to achievement of the Postbank's mission to become the bank of first choice for underserved communities, enhancing financial inclusion and economic participation.

To fulfil the oversight mandate and advance The Postbank’s objectives, candidates must bring a diverse range of skills, knowledge, and experience essential for overseeing a state-owned financial institution or private financial institutions. Candidates should demonstrate a leadership of integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, fairness and competence.

Requirements

Candidates should possess proven knowledge, experience and skills in the following areas:

Banking and Financial Services: transactional, lending, borrowing, investment operations and banking information technology at senior management level.

Finance and Economics: financial management, accounting, auditing and economics.

Risk Management: credit, market, liquidity, interest rate and operational risk.

Corporate Governance: Experience in providing oversight based on best practice corporate governance frameworks for South Africa.

Compliance: legislative and regulatory compliance and compliance risk management.

Legal: corporate or commercial law relevant to financial institutions.

Project Management: management of projects within financial sectors.

Transformation for diversity and equity: in promoting financial inclusion.

Candidates must have a minimum of 5 years of board experience and at least 8 years in an executive or senior management role in the banking or finance sector. A bachelor’s degree is required, with a postgraduate qualification considered an advantage. Experience with public sector governance is an advantage.

Submission Requirements

Candidates should submit the following:

A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) along with a motivation letter explaining suitability for the Board.

Certified copies of academic qualifications and a certified copy of ID.

Disclosure of any conflicts of interest in terms of section 50(3) of the Public Finance Management Act and section 75 of the Companies Act.

A declaration of disqualification or delinquency status as a director in terms of section 69 of the Companies Act.

Please note: Failure to provide all required documentation and disclosures will result in disqualification from the selection process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further consideration.

Preference will be given to candidates who enhance diversity in skills, gender, youth, and disability representation. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a fit and proper assessment in line with Banks Act requirements, as well as security clearance and disclosure of business interests.

Written nominations must be addressed to:

The Director-General, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

For attention: Ms. Precious Tsolo, Director: SOE Governance and Support Ground Floor, Block B, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

or

Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001

Email Address: nedappointmentpostbank@dcdt.gov.za

Enquiries: Ptsolo@dcdt.gov.za or ZMphye@dcdt.gov.za



The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies reserves the right not to appoint applicants to the Board.

Closing date for the applications: 14 February 2025

