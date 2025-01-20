Minister Dion George on hefty sentence imposed on poacher

Dr Dion George, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, has applauded the 18-year prison sentence that was handed down to the 51-year-old Congolese rhino poacher and money launderer by the Middelburg Regional Court on Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

During a brief appearance in court last week, the suspect pleaded guilty to all charges, whilst his 15 co-accused are expected to appear in Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela this month.

The sentencing comes shortly after the Minister attended a course at the Southern African Wildlife College where he not only gained invaluable ranger skills, but he also gained vital insight into the complexities the country is facing on the issue of poaching and the illicit trade of wildlife and wildlife derivatives.

“I can assure South Africans that poachers’ reign of terror on South African wildlife is coming to an end. The sentence imposed on the Congolese poacher is indicative of our renewed zero-tolerance stance on all forms of poaching and we believe that the justice system will also find the rest of the suspected syndicate members guilty,” said Dr George.

Dr George was however disheartened by the fact that the poacher, who operated in the Kruger National Park, worked in partnership with locals. Reports indicate that the members of the syndicate bribed Kruger National Park rangers in exchange for information that aided their illicit activities.

“These few bad apple rangers and locals will not taint the great work done by the many dedicated rangers we have working our parks. South Africans should continue to support the rangers who put their lives at risk and remain committed to protecting our country’s vulnerable wildlife,” emphasised Dr George.

In sending out a strong message that poaching will never be tolerated in this country, the Minister has instructed the legal team to oppose bail for any poacher caught within the country’s national parks. “This will send a clear message that poaching is economic sabotage, and those who engage in it will face the full might of the law," Dr George said in an earlier statement.

