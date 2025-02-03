Certified Advanced Dementia Care Specialist CDC™ – Empowering Healthcare Professionals to Lead in Dementia Care

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches New Certified Advanced Dementia Care Specialist (CDC™) Program for Healthcare Professionals

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a prestigious global provider of high-standard professional certification programs, is delighted to announce the launch of the Certified Advanced Dementia Care Specialist (CDC™) program. This innovative certification is developed in collaboration with leading dementia care experts, clinical psychologists, and experienced educators, dedicated to equipping healthcare professionals with advanced skills in managing and caring for individuals with dementia.The CDC™ program offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers essential aspects of dementia care, including understanding the different stages of dementia, effective communication strategies, behavioral management, and therapeutic interventions. It aims to empower participants with the knowledge to enhance the quality of life for those affected by dementia and provide support to their families and caregivers."In the face of a rapidly aging population, expertise in dementia care is becoming increasingly crucial," stated Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CDC™ program is meticulously designed to prepare specialists capable of making significant contributions to dementia care practices, improving patient outcomes and caregiver support."The CDC™ program, fully endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, offers versatile learning options to accommodate the diverse needs of participants. This includes on-demand online modules for self-paced learning and live , instructor-led sessions for interactive education.Upon successful completion of the CDC™ program, participants will receive the Certified Advanced Dementia Care Specialist (CDC™) certification, marking their proficiency in specialized dementia care. The program also proudly holds independent certification and accreditation by CPD, ensuring adherence to the highest principles of Continuing Professional Development.For more information about the CDC™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized leader in professional certification. With a membership exceeding 90,000 professionals worldwide, we partner with eminent thought leaders and industry authorities to develop and deliver state-of-the-art certification programs. Our accredited certifications, professional charters, and designations are exclusively awarded to individuals who demonstrate extensive expertise through successful completion of our rigorous programs. Each certified program is also independently certified and accredited by CPD, maintaining the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

