Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Growth Rate, Business Challenges, Competitors, and Forecast 2033

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Concrete Bonding Agents Market is projected to grow from USD 4.91 billion in 2024 to USD 10.67 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%, according to recent market research. The market's expansion is fueled by the rising demand for decorative interiors, increasing construction activities, and a growing focus on repairing aging infrastructure instead of building new structures.

Key Growth Drivers

Revitalizing Infrastructure and Government Support

Governments worldwide are prioritizing infrastructure upgrades to enhance economic stability and sustainability. For example, the U.S. government’s USD 1 trillion infrastructure plan, announced in April 2024, aims to modernize aging infrastructure across the country. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, large-scale investments are underway. In June 2024, China unveiled plans to invest USD 500 billion in infrastructure projects over the next five years, further boosting demand for concrete bonding agents in both residential and commercial sectors.

Innovative Product Launches

Market leaders are responding to growing opportunities with innovative solutions. In September 2024, BASF SE introduced a new range of concrete bonding agents tailored for the North American market. Similarly, Sika AG launched an eco-friendly product line for the Asia-Pacific region in August 2024, targeting sustainability and high-demand construction projects in urban centers. These innovations are expected to strengthen regional markets and enhance global market growth.

Market Insights

Demand for Decorative Interiors

The surge in construction and urbanization has driven demand for stylish and sustainable interiors. Homeowners, particularly millennials, increasingly view interior design as a reflection of personal style. Concrete bonding agents enhance the strength and aesthetic appeal of structures, making them indispensable in both functional and decorative applications.

Segment Analysis

The cementitious latex-based concrete bonding agents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 due to their high adhesive strength and durability. These products are widely used in construction and infrastructure restoration projects. Meanwhile, the epoxy-based bonding agents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2033. Their superior performance in specialized applications, such as industrial and commercial construction, makes them an essential choice for demanding environments.

Challenges

Regulatory Compliance

Stringent regulations, such as those imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local building codes, pose challenges for manufacturers. Compliance with standards for emissions, particularly volatile organic compounds (VOCs), remains critical. Manufacturers must ensure their products meet safety and environmental standards, which can increase production costs and slow market expansion.

Additionally, Brunel University London researchers created a new concrete bonding chemical in May 2022 that performs better and has better bonding qualities. DuPont reduced reliance on petroleum-based products in March 2024 by introducing a new line of bio-based concrete bonding agents.

Some of the key companies in the global Concrete Bonding Agents market include:

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Arkema Group (France)

Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Pvt. Ltd (India)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Air Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Concrete Bonding Agents Latest Industry Updates

In May 2024, Fischer Group introduced a bonding agent with improved flexibility and strength, addressing the increased demand for long-lasting concrete solutions. This product is suited for outdoor applications where temperature variations are frequent.

In March 2024, DuPont introduced a new line of bio-based concrete bonding chemicals to reduce dependency on petroleum-based goods.

In May 2023: Sika Group acquired the MBCC Group to enhance the sustainable transformation of the construction business segment.

Concrete Bonding Agents Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Cementitious Latex-based

Acrylic Latex

Styrene Butadiene (SBR) Latex

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Latex

Epoxy-based

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Repairing

Flooring

Decoration

Other Applications

By End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Residential Building

Independent Home

Large Apartments

Row Houses

Commercial Building

Hospital & Healthcare

Educational Institutes

Hotels & Restaurants

Banks & Financial Institutions

Airports

Shopping Malls

Hyper & Super Market

Other Commercial Buildings

Industrial Building

Other End-Use Industries

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

