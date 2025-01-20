Bitget to List Official TRUMP Meme Token for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the listing of TRUMP, the only official Trump meme coin that has captured global attention. With this listing, Bitget continues to provide users with access to the most trending and innovative assets in the cryptocurrency market. Deposit for TRUMP is now open and the spot trading for TRUMP/USDT will be opened on 18 January 2025, 10:00 (UTC).

The token’s visual branding is based on the iconic photograph of Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, when he raised his hands defiantly after surviving an assassination attempt and shouted his symbolic battle cry, "FIGHT." This event has since become a rallying point for the token’s supporters and highlights the cultural and emotional significance of TRUMP.

The $TRUMP token has a total supply of 1 billion, with an initial circulating supply of 200 million tokens. The remaining 800 million tokens are set to be unlocked gradually over the next three years, ensuring sustainable growth and market stability. Ownership of $TRUMP is tied to two entities: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, both affiliated with the Trump Organization. Together, they hold 80% of the total supply under a 3-year unlocking plan.

Since its launch on January 18, 2025, the $TRUMP token has demonstrated exceptional performance in the meme token space. Within hours of its initial release, the token’s price surged by over 5000%, propelling its market capitalization to an all-time high of 10 billion USD. At its peak, $TRUMP's market cap temporarily surpassed established meme tokens such as SHIB and PEPE, marking a significant milestone in the crypto-meme ecosystem.

As part of Bitget’s commitment to bringing emerging trends and community-driven projects to its users, the listing of TRUMP token provides a platform for enthusiasts to trade and participate in the broader DeFi ecosystem. While the token is marketed as a novelty item, it highlights the growing intersection between crypto and meme culture.

For more information on TRUMP spot trading, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b535e1d-7a1b-42ae-a0da-7705b2bc5134

Bitget to List Official TRUMP Meme Token for Spot Trading Bitget to List Official TRUMP Meme Token for Spot Trading

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.