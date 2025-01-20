Governor Newsom deploys firefighting resources ahead of more dangerous fire weather

In addition to the thousands of personnel and equipment currently responding to fires in Los Angeles, the state is surging additional resources to provide rapid-attack capabilities for early fire starts, including:

CAL FIRE has surged and positioned over 790 firefighting personnel who are ready to respond above and beyond its usual staffing levels, along with 76 engines, in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Riverside and Kern counties, including hand crews, dozers and aircraft.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is prepositioning 98 fire engines, 14 water tenders, 8 helicopters, 7 dozers, and dozens of specialized personnel in Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Inyo and Orange Counties through the state’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System.

The National Weather Service predicts strong wind gusts and the potential for very rapid fire spread of new or existing fires between 12 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Ana wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Since October, the National Weather Service has issued five “Particularly Dangerous Situation” fire weather warnings. The first preceded the Mountain Fire (Ventura County), which destroyed 243 structures. The second preceded the Franklin Fire in Malibu, which destroyed 20 structures. The third preceded the Palisades and Eaton Fires among others, in which thousands of homes have been destroyed as more than 15,000 personnel continue to battle those blazes. The fourth was issued on January 13. The fifth begins Monday.

On January 6, the Governor directed state departments to coordinate and strategically position firefighting resources to augment local capacity before the Los Angeles firestorms.

Californians must stay prepared

Create a plan to protect your people: Follow the guidance of local authorities, learn quick exits from your community, and be ready to go to your safe place.

Pack a go bag: Put together important documents, wallet, phone, medicine and grab a portable radio and flashlight if you need to leave quickly.

Help friends and neighbors: Check on your most vulnerable neighbors and ensure they are prepared to evacuate.

Get emergency alerts: Sign up for local alerts to know if you need to evacuate – go to ca.gov/LAFires

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there’s resources available.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: