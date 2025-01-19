PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 19, 2025 KOKO URGES PROMPT ACTION AGAINST RISING ROAD NEGLIGENCE Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called for urgent action against rising road negligence, citing the danger it poses to the safety and lives of Filipinos. According to the Department of Health, an average of 12,000 Filipinos die every year due to road mishaps, such as car crashes and speeding vehicles. This aligns with the report of the United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt, who noted that more than 32 Filipinos die daily on the roads and hundreds more are severely injured. Pimentel highlighted that the Department of Transportation estimates road traffic accidents cost a staggering amount of PHP 105 billion annually, encompassing medical expenses, loss of productivity, and property damage. "These statistics should prompt immediate action to uphold road safety measures and stricter law enforcement," Pimentel said, urging stronger measures to protect vulnerable road users and ensure safer roads for all. - The Senator stressed the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and a comprehensive review of the country's transportation systems. "Ang kapabayaan sa kalsada ay hindi simpleng problema--ito ay nakamamatay. Bawat aksidente ay may presyo: buhay, pamilya, at kinabukasan. Hindi na dapat maghintay pa ng susunod na trahedya," Pimentel stressed, noting that road negligence prevention was a collective responsibility of motorists, pedestrians, and authorities. In December 2024 alone, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) revoked 736 driver's licenses due to drunk driving, which indicates the severity of the issue. Pimentel called for legislative actions by filing Senate Bill No. 1016 in 2023 to strengthen accountability for reckless driving, specifically removing probation as an option for those found guilty.

