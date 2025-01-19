PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 19, 2025 Gatchalian: Amend Teachers Professionalization Act to generate quality teachers, improve learner outcomes Senator Win Gatchalian seeks to amend the Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994 (Republic Act No. 4784) to enhance the quality of teaching and ensure it adapts to modern technological advancements, ultimately improving the country's education system. Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 2840, which includes a key provision to introduce alternative pathways for registration as professional teachers, allowing applicants to qualify either through a licensure examination or by submitting a portfolio demonstrating their attainment of professional teaching standards. The aim of these pathways is to expand the pool of competent and skilled teachers, particularly in subjects or areas where specialized knowledge and expertise are highly needed. "The end goal here is to create highly qualified and professional teachers that will enter our education system. And with these highly qualified teachers, we would also hope to see improved learner outcomes. At the end of the day, we are doing this because we want our learners to improve, and we want learner outcomes to improve as well," Gatchalian said. "The purpose of amending the law is to address new technologies and innovations in the teaching profession. Teaching evolves, pedagogy evolves, and systems and procedures evolve. We must continuously review laws governing different professions --in this case, the teaching profession -- and assess whether they remain attuned to the changing times," he added. Those who want to register as professional teachers are required to take the licensure examination. Under Gatchalian's proposed measure, a graduate of an accredited teacher education center of excellence, with a consistent passing rate of at least 80% in the last five years, can submit to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) a portfolio demonstrating the attainment of the professional standards for teaching. The Commission shall provide the criteria of professional standards for teachers and determine their satisfactory demonstration in submitted portfolios. This is to ensure that only qualified and competent applicants shall be given the required certificate of registration and license to teach. A provision in the bill allows registration without examination, where an applicant who had taught for at least 10 years prior to the measure's enactment into law submits a teaching experience portfolio, which will be used for the thorough evaluation of acquired knowledge and expertise comparable to professional standards. Within three years of the law's effectivity, these applicants should apply for registration and issuance of a certificate of registration and professional identification card. Gatchalian: Pag-amyenda sa Teachers Professionalization Act layong iangat ang edukasyon sa bansa Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pag-amyenda sa Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994 (Republic Act No. 4784) upang iangat ang kalidad ng pagtuturo at tiyaking nakakasabay ang sistema ng edukasyon sa modernisasyon at mga pagbabago sa teknolohiya. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 2840, kung saan iminumungkahi niya ang mga alternative pathways o alternatibong paraan upang maging rehistrado ang isang propesyonal na guro. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, maaaring kumuha ang isang aplikante ng licensure examination o magsumite ng portfolio na nagpapakitang taglay niya ang mga professional teaching standards. Layon ng pathways na ito na palawakin ang bilang ng mga kwalipikado at may sapat na kasanayang guro lalo na sa larangan na kung saan ay kinakailangan ang specialized knowledge at expertise. "Layon nating lumikha ng mga kwalipikado at mga propesyonal na guro na papasok sa ating sistema ng edukasyon. Kung meron tayong mga mahuhusay at mga kwalipikadong guro, nais din nating makitang maging mas mahusay ang ating mga mag-aaral. Sa bandang huli, ginagawa natin ito para sa ating mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian. "Layon din natin sa pag-amyenda ng batas na tumugon sa mga bagong teknolohiya at inobasyon sa pagtuturo. Nagbabago ang pagtuturo, ang pedagogy, pati na rin ang sistema, at mga pamamaraan. Kailangang patuloy nating suriin ang mga batas sa iba't ibang propesyon kagaya ng pagtuturo at tignan kung angkop pa ba sila sa panahon natin," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian. Kinakailangang kumuha at pumasa ng licensure examination ang mga nais maging guro. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, maaaring magsumite sa Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ng portfolio na nagpapakita ng pagkamit ng professional standards, kung ang graduate ay nagmula sa isang accredited teacher education center of excellence na may passing rate na hindi bababa sa 80%. Ang Komisyon ang magtatalaga ng criteria ng professional standards para sa mga guro, at magtatakda kung paano ito maaaring ipakita sa mga isinumiteng portfolio. Ito ay para matiyak na mga kwalipikado at mahuhusay na aplikante lamang ang mabibigyan ng certificate of registration at lisensya para makapagturo. May probisyon din sa naturang panukalang batas na nagsasaad kung saan pahihintulutan ang pagpaparehistro ng hindi dumadaan sa examination. Ang aplikanteng nagturo ng may sampung taon bago maisabatas ang naturang panukala ay magsusumite ng teaching experience portfolio na gagamitin para sa evaluation ng lubusang kaalaman at expertise na kahalintulad ng professional standards. Sa loob ng tatlong taong pagsasabatas ng panukala, kailangang magsumite ang mga aplikante ng kanilang aplikasyon para magkaroon ng certificate of registration at professional identification card.

