Global Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis Market Increasing Size, Demand, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2033 - Emergen Research

The Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis market is segmented by test type into Serological Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, and Traditional Tests.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnosis market is expected to grow from USD 781.5 million in 2024 to USD 1.16 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.50%.

The rising incidence of bovine tuberculosis is significantly driving market growth in the diagnosis sector. This disease affects livestock, especially cattle, and can lead to severe economic consequences in terms of production losses and trade disruptions. The increased awareness of bovine tuberculosis among farmers, veterinarians, and policymakers has heightened the need for reliable diagnostic methods to control and manage outbreaks effectively.

The global need for better diagnostic techniques has grown as more cases of bovine tuberculosis are reported. For example, in Wales, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) reported 618 new herd cases in 2023, a 2.8% increase from the previous year. This ongoing challenge to limit the spread of bovine TB highlights the need for efficient diagnostic solutions to protect animal health.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

One of the major drivers of market expansion is the growing demand for dairy products. As the consumption of milk and dairy products increases, there is a stronger focus on ensuring these products are safe for consumers. Effective bovine tuberculosis management is critical in maintaining the quality of dairy products and protecting public health.

To meet these demands, companies like IDEXX and PBD Biotech Ltd are innovating new diagnostic tools. IDEXX has introduced a fast-testing kit for bovine tuberculosis, improving speed and accuracy. Meanwhile, PBD Biotech Ltd is developing molecular diagnostic methods to better manage the disease in dairy herds. These innovations are crucial not only for improving disease management but also for meeting stricter regulatory requirements and customer expectations.

Government Regulations Driving Market Growth

Government regulations play a pivotal role in the growth of the bovine tuberculosis diagnosis market. Many countries have implemented strict rules for testing, reporting, and managing bovine TB in cattle. These regulations ensure timely detection and prevent outbreaks, which helps in maintaining the health of livestock and the safety of animal products.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) strengthened testing and reporting criteria to improve disease control in cattle. Such initiatives are crucial in fostering market growth by encouraging both compliance and investment in better diagnostic technologies.

Challenges in the Market

One of the main challenges hindering market growth is the lack of standardised diagnostic protocols. Without universally accepted testing methods, results can vary across regions and laboratories, leading to inconsistencies in diagnosis. This can create confusion among veterinarians and farmers, delay treatment, and affect overall disease control efforts.

Furthermore, varying regulations across countries complicate compliance, as different regions have their own requirements for livestock disease testing. The lack of standardisation in diagnostic methods can slow market expansion and hinder the effectiveness of disease management strategies.

Market Segmentation Insights

The Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis market is segmented by test type into Serological Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, and Traditional Tests. Among these, Traditional Tests currently dominate the market due to their wide availability and established infrastructure. Tuberculin skin tests, which are commonly used in veterinary clinics, agricultural cooperatives, and government institutions, are inexpensive and easy to administer, which supports their continued demand.

However, the fastest-growing segment is Molecular Diagnostic Tests. These tests offer improved sensitivity and specificity, allowing for more accurate and timely identification of Mycobacterium bovis, the bacteria responsible for bovine tuberculosis. Early detection is crucial in preventing the spread of the disease across herds, and the increased reliability of molecular diagnostic methods is driving their adoption.

The Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis market is on track for significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of bovine TB, innovations in diagnostic technologies, and stronger government regulations. While challenges such as the lack of standardised protocols remain, ongoing developments in molecular diagnostics and the growing focus on dairy product safety are likely to propel the market forward.

In October 2023, Zoetis introduced the "Bovilis TB" test, a novel diagnostic instrument that aims to increase the accuracy of bovine tuberculosis detection. This innovation used modern molecular techniques to produce speedy and consistent results, with the goal of improving cattle tuberculosis management and control.

Some of the key companies in the global Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis market include:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

PBD Biotech Ltd

Zoetis Services LLC

IDvet

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Enfer Group

AsureQuality Australia Pty Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bionote USA Inc.

Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis Latest Industry Updates

In February 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim introduced the "Bovine Tuberculosis Rapid Test," a novel rapid diagnostic test intended to deliver quick findings in the field. This breakthrough aims to improve on-site identification and control of bovine tuberculosis epidemics, providing a more efficient method of controlling and monitoring the disease in animals.

In October 2021, Qiagen introduced the innovative quantifier-TB tuberculosis test for high-burden locations. The Quantiferon-TB test for tuberculosis (TB) infection contributes to global TB elimination goals by improving access to simple and reliable TB testing, particularly in high-burden nations and low-resource regions.

In October 2022, BATM Advanced Technologies cooperated with Bioaster to create molecular diagnostic tests for tuberculosis (TB), expanding the test base and increasing the solution's competitiveness in diverse markets.

Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis Market Segmentation Analysis

By Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Serological Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Traditional Tests

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

