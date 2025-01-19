PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 18, 2025 KOKO PROPOSES INCLUSIVE DIGITALIZATION TO TRANSFORM PH TOURISM Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III praised the Department of Tourism (DOT) for its initiative to digitalize the country's tourism sector, particularly its commitment to ensuring that "no one will be left behind" in this modernization effort. "The DOT's move toward digitalization is a step in the right direction. In a world where technology drives progress, modernizing our tourism industry is essential to enhancing visitor experiences and strengthening our global competitiveness," Pimentel said. However, he stressed the importance of inclusivity in this initiative. "Digitalization should not focus solely on urban hubs. It must also empower rural communities to share in the benefits of tourism growth. In the digitalization of tourism, we must ensure that no one is left behind--from cities to remote villages. This is the key to genuine progress," Pimentel added. "Sa digitalisasyon ng turismo, siguraduhin nating walang maiiwan--mula lungsod hanggang kanayunan. Ito ang susi sa tunay na progreso," he emphasized. Pimentel also underscored the importance of integrating technology while preserving the country's cultural and natural heritage. "Modernization should never come at the expense of our rich culture and traditions. These are what make Philippine tourism unique and valuable," he emphasized. As a solution, Pimentel proposed allocating funds for training local communities in the use of digital tools and providing resources for small businesses and community-based tourism operators. "Digitalization must not be exclusive to the privileged few. It should be accessible to everyone who contributes to the success of our tourism industry," he explained. The senator assured his support for legislative measures that would strengthen and expand the digital transformation of Philippine tourism. "The DOT can count on our support for programs that ensure every Filipino benefits from the growth of our tourism sector," Pimentel concluded.

