Rivalry Adds $TRUMP Meme Coin as Crypto Payment Method

Global Crypto Casino Rivalry Becomes First Betting Operator to Accept U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump’s Official Solana Meme Coin $TRUMP for Deposit

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for digital-first players, today announced it has added U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s official Solana cryptocurrency ‘$TRUMP’ as an accepted payment method.

Ahead of the U.S. Presidential Inauguration on January 20th, Rivalry users are now able to deposit and wager using $TRUMP, a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain which currently has a fully diluted value of over USD $30 billion. The addition of $TRUMP as a payment method on Rivalry comes less than 24 hours after the President-elect released the cryptocurrency on Friday evening.

”Meme coins are attention monetized, and the release of $TRUMP just days before an Inauguration is a quintessential internet and crypto culture-driven moment which enabled it to eclipse $30 billion in fully diluted value shortly after its debut” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “Rapidly deploying $TRUMP as a deposit method in less than 24 hours is a testament to our ability to identify and lean into these universal cultural moments, layer it into our core crypto gambling experience, and deliver first-of-its-kind experiences to our users.”

Additionally, Rivalry customers wagering on-site with $TRUMP will receive exclusive rewards through February 1, 2025 in recognition of the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, including multiplying the amount of NUTZ–the Company’s native token–players earn on every bet by 20x, a reflection of the inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025.

With the acceptance of $TRUMP, along with a number of other major cryptocurrencies as part of Rivalry’s crypto-first approach, the Company has ongoing treasury holdings of various major cryptocurrencies and meme coins that it accepts as a deposit option. The Company will continue to add additional cryptocurrencies as needed to support its player base and continual expansion into the crypto gambling segment.

$TRUMP as a payment method will be available to Rivalry users in jurisdictions which apply to the Company’s Isle of Man license only.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited , a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the digital generation. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions, as well as an internet gaming registration in Ontario, and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. With world class creative execution and brand positioning in online culture, a native crypto token, and demonstrated market leadership among digital-first users Rivalry is shaping the future of online gambling for a generation born on the internet.

