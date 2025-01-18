Expo Metro Miami Beach: Chinese Calligraphy and Paintings Stand Out Among Over 300 Artworks

The Expo Metro Miami Beach opens on January 18, showcasing over 300 artworks from around the world through the Art Train. Among them, works by Taiwanese and Japanese artists stand out, becoming highlights of cultural exchange.

The Expo Metro Miami Beach opens grandly on January 18. (Photo via expometro.co)

MIAMI BEACH, FL (MERXWIRE) – The Expo Metro Miami Beach opens on January 18, joining the local 100th Anniversary Art Deco Weekend in a vibrant celebration. The event introduces the Art Train as a unique platform, showcasing stunning works from 239 artists across 38 countries on five dazzling art trains. A total of 353 paintings are being presented in a fresh format, captivating the audience. The event attracts outstanding artists from around the globe, with Taiwanese and Japanese artists standing out as major highlights with their distinctive aesthetic styles.

The event presents the artists’ works in digital format, with themes and forms that are rich and diverse, including photography, oil painting, pastel art, acrylic painting, sculpture, digital creations, AI art, and paper-cut art. Among them, several ink paintings and calligraphy artworks stand out, becoming the focus of the event due to their strong Eastern style.

The Chinese calligraphy art and ink paintings stand out at the Expo Metro Miami Beach. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Asian artists from India, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and other regions are also showcasing their works at the event, primarily featuring acrylics, colored pencils, and digital creations. In contrast, the Taiwanese and Japanese artists from Kasashima Gallery are presenting ink paintings and calligraphy, which immediately evoke a sense of Eastern Zen. For example, the traditional Chinese couplets and hard-nib calligraphy works created by Chou Yao-Tsung and Wu Pei-Chi, respectively, display the captivating art of Chinese characters and highlight the infinite creativity of Hanzi, adding a rich cultural atmosphere to the entire exhibition.

Other remarkable works feature the strong contrast and Zen-inspired black-and-white ink paintings created by Chen Meng-Huan; the colorful and whimsical ink art brought by Chien Hsuan-Ming and Tsai Yu-Yun, which feels both playful and fantastical; the vivid waterfall painted by Wu Li-Ying in ink, a classic Chinese landscape painting; and the contemporary ink art created by Sakaguchi Juri, utilizing techniques such as dragging and bleeding.

Taiwanese and Japanese artists bring a rich and diverse collection of ink art to the Expo Metro Miami Beach. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

“I’ll be spending this weekend in Miami Beach, and it’s truly amazing to be able to experience so many different forms of art and culture from around the world during my travels.” A visitor from Finland at the scene mentioned that Chinese calligraphy and ink wash painting are rare in Finland. He expressed his happiness that this exhibition gives him the opportunity to witness traditional Asian art and culture firsthand.

Another visitor from Australia said, “The Art Train has QR codes, and after scanning the links, I can view the introductions to all the artworks. This greatly enhances the interaction between the audience and the pieces. I’m excited to share these artworks with my friends and family so they can join in and experience the Expo Metro Miami Beach.”

The Expo Metro Miami Beach is not only a grand celebration of art but also a bridge for global cultural exchange. Artists from around the world showcase their unique perspectives through creativity and technology. This exhibition not only allows the audience to appreciate the essence of Eastern art but also fosters deep cultural exchange between the East and the West. With the introduction of digital display formats, the Art Train has made art more accessible and enables viewers to interact and understand the story behind each artwork.

Contacts:

Kasashima Gallery

Ada Huang

art@kasashima.art

https://kasashima.art

SOURCE: Kasashima Gallery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.