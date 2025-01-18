When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 17, 2025

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk, Soy, and Wheat Company Name: Monkey Spit, LLC.

Monkey Spit, LLC, Nipomo, CA, is recalling its 12-ounce glass bottle of:

Monkey Mop BBQ Sauce - because it may contain undeclared milk. Best by: 11/07/2026A

Swamp Mob BBQ Sauce - because it may contain undeclared soy. Best by: 12/13/2025A

Atomic Mop BBQ Sauce - because it may contain undeclared milk and wheat. Best by: 03/19/2026D

People who have allergies to milk/wheat/soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The three recalled “Monkey Spit BBQ Sauces" were distributed locally in retail stores on the central coast of California and through mail orders on our website: www.monkeyspithotsauce.com.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection. It was discovered that there were undeclared allergens not reveal on the product labels. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until the FDA and Monkey Spit are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 12-ounce bottles of "Monkey Spit Mop BBQ Sauce, Monkey Spit Swamp BBQ Sauce and Monkey Spit Atomic Mop BBQ Sauce”, are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-714-514-8445 Monday through Friday 9am to 5 pm (PST) or karen@monkeyspithotsauce.com.