Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Honors Justice Department Employees and Partners for the 72nd Annual Attorney General’s Awards

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the recipients of the 72nd Annual Attorney General’s Awards, honoring Justice Department employees and others for extraordinary contributions to the enforcement of our nation’s laws. This year, there are 437 award recipients in 23 categories.

The 72nd Attorney General’s Awards and recipients are as follows:

The Attorney General’s David Margolis Award for Exceptional Service is the highest award given by the Justice Department to recognize employee achievement.

The Attorney General commends the investigation and prosecution team of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting: U.S. Attorney Honorable Eric G. Olshan for the Western District of Pennsylvania; Trial Attorney Barry K. Disney of the Criminal Division’s Capital Case Section; First Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti for the Western District of Pennsylvania; Trial Attorney Aaron J. Stewart of the Criminal Division’s Capital Case Section; Assistant U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song for the Western District of Pennsylvania; Special Agent Samantha Bell of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office; Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt for the Western District of Pennsylvania; Special Agent Brian R. Collins of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office; Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher M. Hanrahan for the Western District of Pennsylvania; Staff Operations Specialist Evan P. Browne of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office; Victim Assistance Specialist Adrienne R. Howe for the Western District of Pennsylvania; Victim Specialist Bridget M. Simunovic for the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office; Trial Attorney Mary J. Hahn of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section; Victim Specialist Kristin N. Czernewski of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office; and Trial Attorney Julia K. Gegenheimer of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service is the Department’s second highest award for employee performance. There are 16 Distinguished Service Awards.

The first Distinguished Award is presented to the BOP Deaths in Custody Evaluation Team: Chief Inspector Jan E. Davis Hamm of the Office of Inspector General’s Evaluations and Inspections Division; Chief Inspector Michael E. Pannone of the Office of Inspector General’s Evaluations and Inspections Division; Senior Inspector Alexander C. Parker of the Office of Inspector General’s Evaluations and Inspections Division; and Inspector Lincoln T. Berget of the Office of Inspector General’s Evaluations and Inspections Division.

The second Distinguished Award is presented to the Uvalde Team: Deputy Director Robert Chapman of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services; Senior Counsel to the Director Shanetta Cutlar of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services; Policing Assistance and Reform Sociologist Nazmia Comrie of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The third Distinguished Award is presented to the Second Amendment Appellate Litigation Team: Assistant to the Solicitor General Vivek Suri of the Office of the Solicitor General; Appellate Litigation Counsel Mark B. Stern of the Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Deputy Chief Ann O’Connell Adams of the Criminal Division’s Appellate Section; Appellate Litigation Counsel Michael S. Raab of the Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Deputy Chief Scott Meisler of the Criminal Division’s Appellate Section; Trial Attorney Courtney L. Dixon of the Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Trial Attorney William Glaser Criminal Division’s Appellate Section; Trial Attorney Sean R. Janda of the Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Trial Attorney Joshua Handell of the Criminal Division’s Appellate Section; Trial Attorney Kevin B. Soter of the Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Trial Attorney Andrew Noll of the Criminal Division’s Appellate Section; Trial Attorney Steven H. Hazel Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Trial Attorney Mahogane Reed of the Criminal Division’s Appellate Section; Trial Attorney Benjamin R. Lewis Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; and Deputy Director Abby C. Wright of the Civil Division’s Appellate Staff.

The fourth Distinguished Award is presented to the Purdue Pharma Team: Deputy Director and General Counsel Ramona D. Elliott of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; Deputy General Counsel Lisa A. Tracy of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; Associate General Counsel Nan Roberts Eitel of the of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; Associate General Counsel P. Matthew Sutko of the of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Regions 1 and 2; Assistant U.S. Trustee Linda A. Riffkin of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Regions 1 and 2; Trial Attorney Paul M. Schwartzberg of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Region 2; Trial Attorney Denise J. Penn of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; Trial Attorney John P. Sheahan of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; Trial Attorney Beth A. Levene of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; Trial Attorney Sumi K. Sakata of the U.S. Trustee Program’s Executive Office; Attorney Michael Shih Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Attorney Sean R. Janda Civil Division’s Appellate Staff; Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence A. Fogelman for the Southern District of New York; Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter M. Aronoff for Southern District of New York; Deputy Solicitor General Curtis E. Gannon of the Office of the Solicitor General; Assistant to the Solicitor General Masha G. Hansford of the Office of the Solicitor General

The fifth Distinguished Award is presented to the Medicare Drug Negotiation Team: Assistant Director Michelle Bennett of the Civil Division; Staff Attorney Steve Myers of the Civil Division; Senior Trial Counsel Steve Pezzi of the Civil Division; Staff Attorney Catherine Padhi of the Civil Division; Appellate Litigation Counsel Michael S. Raab of the Civil Division; Staff Attorney David Peters of the Civil Division; Staff Attorney Maxwell Baldi of the Civil Division; Staff Attorney Lindsey Powell of the Civil Division; Trial Attorney Christine Coogle of the Civil Division; Trial Attorney Cassie Snyder of the Civil Division; Trial Attorney Alexander V. Sverdlov Civil Division; Trial Attorney Mike Gaffney of the Civil Division.

The sixth Distinguished Award is presented to the Magazine Case Team: Supervisory Special Agent Dustin Berger of the FBI Minneapolis Field Office; Paralegal Specialist Chrissy J. Nguyen for the District of Minnesota; Forensic Accountant Lacramioara Blackwell of the FBI Minneapolis Field Office; Paralegal Specialist Hannah C. Serres for the District of Minnesota; Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew S. Ebert for the District of Minnesota; Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson for the District of Minnesota; Assistant U.S. Attorney Garrett S. Fields for the District of Minnesota; Litigation Support Specialist Rachel L. Thrasher for the District of Minnesota; Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry M. Jacobs for the District of Minnesota; U.S. Postal Inspector John M. Western of the U.S. Postal Inspection (USPIS) Denver Field Office; and Special Agent Jared F. Kary of the FBI Minneapolis Field Office.

The seventh Distinguished Award is presented to the Emergency Support Function #13 National Coordinator Center: National Coordinator Robert P. McCloy of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Unit Chief Michael T. McCarthy of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group; Correctional Program Specialist Jacob Dyer of the Federal Bureau of Prisons; Special Agent Robert L. Patrizi of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Special Agent Christopher E. Felski of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Special Agent Michael D. Schaefer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Special Agent Gregory A. Fox of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Special Agent Nathan P. Shaffer of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Program Analyst Jennifer D. Ivy of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Assistant Chief Inspector Jeffrey R. Sharp U.S. Marshals Service (USMS); Budget Analyst Naomi Jacques of the Federal Bureau of Prisons; Emergency Management Specialist Edward G. Sherburne III of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Special Agent Gabriel S. Mamock of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Assistant Chief Inspector Andrew Slazinik of the USMS; and Special Agent Daniel R. Marchant of the DEA.

The eighth Distinguished Award is presented to the Google Search Team: Trial Attorney Diana A. Aguilar Aldape of the Antitrust Division’s San Francisco Office; Trial Attorney Claire M. Maddox of the Antitrust Division’s Technology and Digital Platforms; Assistant Section Chief Meagan K. Bellshaw of the Antitrust Division’s Financial Services, Fintech, and Banking Section; Trial Attorney Michael G. McLellan of the Antitrust Division’s Financial Services, Fintech, and Banking Section; Acting Deputy Director of Civil Litigation David E. Dahlquist of the Antitrust Division’s Litigation Program; Economics Director of Enforcement Office Aditi M. Mehta of the Antitrust Division’s Assistant Attorney General; Deputy Branch Director Kenneth Dintzer of the Antitrust Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch/National Courts; Senior Litigation Counsel Erin K. Murdock-Park of the Antitrust Division’s Litigation Program; Trial Attorney Jeremy M.P. Goldstein of the Antitrust Division’s San Fransico Office; Economist Craig T. Peters of the Antitrust Division’s Economic Policy Section; Trial Attorney Richard C. Gower of the Antitrust Division’s Technology and Digital Platforms; Assistant Section Chief Adam T. Severt of the Antitrust Division’s Technology and Digital Platforms; Trial Attorney Karl E. Herrmann of the Antitrust Division’s Technology and Digital Platforms; Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General Lara E.V. Trager of the Antitrust Division’s Technology and Digital Platforms; Assistant Section Chief Elizabeth S. Jensen of the Antitrust Division’s San Fransico Office; Trial Attorney Sara Trent of the Antitrust Division’s Technology and Digital Platforms; Trial Attorney Matthew R. Jones of the Antitrust Division’s Financial Services, Fintech, and Banking Section; Economist Andrew S. Vollmer of the Antitrust Division’s Economic Litigation Section; Economist Samuel D. Krumholz of the Antitrust Division’s Economic Regulatory Section; and Trial Attorney Catharine S. Wright of the Antitrust Division’s Technology and Digital Platforms.

The ninth Distinguished Award is presented to the Counternarcotic Cyber Investigations Task Force: Special Agent Michael A. Buemi of the DEA’s Miami Field Division; Task Force Officer Carlos Muvdi of the DEA’s Miami Field Division; Staff Coordinator Hauns G. Charters of the DEA’s Special Operations Division; Sanctions Investigator Thomas L. Vien of the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control; Postal Inspector Rafael A. Garcia of the USPIS Miami Division; Special Agent James B. Whitworth of the DEA’s Miami Field Division; Special Agent Alexis J. Gregory of Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), Program Manager Lissel Wilson of U.S. Custom and Border Protection’s Officer National Targeting Center;

Sanctions Investigator Matthew B. Hebron of the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the Foreign Assets Control; Intelligence Research Specialist Nikeisha P. Winston of DEA’s Miami Field Division; Special Agent Bryce Jones of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations; Diversion Investigator Lana M. Worobec of DEA’s Beijing Country Office; and Supervisory Intelligence Research Specialist Daniel E. Maxwell of DEA’s Office of Special Intelligence.

The 10th Distinguished Award is presented to the Title II Web Final Rule Team: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jennifer E. Mathis of the Civil Rights Division; Attorney Advisor Lara S. Kaufmann of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Chief Rebecca B. Bond of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Trial Attorney Rebecca N. Guterman of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Deputy Chief Kristin M. Stitcher of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Trial Attorney Abigail A. Olson of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Deputy Chief Joy Levin Welan of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Attorney Advisor Badar U. Tareen of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Attorney Advisor David K. Gardner of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section; Paralegal Specialist Cameron C. Lynch of the Civil Rights Division’s Professional Development Office; Attorney Advisor Logan K. Gerrity of the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section.

The 11th Distinguished Award is presented to the Access to Justice Leadership Team: Senior Advisor Jesse Bernstein of the Office for Access to Justice; Executive Officer Shannon Munro of the Office for Access to Justice; Language Access Coordinator Claudia Castillo of the Office for Access to Justice; Senior Counsel Nikhil Ramnaney of the Office for Access to Justice; Pro Bono Program Manager Laura Klein of the Office for Access to Justice; Deputy Director of Policy Christina Smith of the Office for Access to Justice; Public Affairs Officer Lauren Lambert of the Office for Access to Justice; Acting Deputy Director of Programs David Steib of the Office for Access to Justice; Senior Advisor Kim Lopez of the Office for Access to Justice; Senior Counsel Andrew Walchuk of the Office for Access to Justice; General Counsel Catalina Martinez of the Office for Access to Justice; Acting Chief of Staff Jessa Wilcox of the Office for Access to Justice; Human Resource Liaison Nichole Miller of the Office for Access to Justice; and Executive Director of the Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable Allie Yang-Green of the Office for Access to Justice.

The 12th Distinguished Award is presented to the Fisher Team: Deputy Chief of Complex Frauds Christopher Huber for the Northern District of Georgia; Trial Attorney Richard Rolwing of the Tax Division’s Northern Criminal Enforcement Section; Trial Attorney Jessica Kraft of the Tax Division’s Southern Criminal Enforcement Section; Trial Attorney Nicholas Schilling of the Tax Division’s Southern Criminal Enforcement Section; Paralegal Robert Resto of the Tax Division’s Southern Criminal Enforcement Section; Trial Attorney Parker Tobin of the Tax Division’s Southern Criminal Enforcement Section.

The 13th Distinguished Award is presented to the Data Protection Review Court Team: Acting Director Katherine Harman-Stokes of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Program Specialist Leatha Johnson of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Senior Counsel Christina Baptista of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; International Director Dylan Cors of the National Security Division’s Office of Law and Policy; Senior Counsel Hannah Mayer of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Litigation Support Specialist Maisha Treadwell of the National Security Division’s eLitigation and Data Services; Senior Counsel Andrew McFarland of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Assistant Director Nancy Anne Baugher of the Justice Management Division’s Budget Staff; Senior Counsel Jay Sinha of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Budget Analyst Peter Carlino of the Justice Management Division’s Budget Staff; Attorney Advisor Victoria Garcia of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Assistant Director Julie Homick of Justice Management Division’s Human Resources Coordination Team; Management and Program Advisor Andria Robinson-Smith of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; and Program Specialist Claudia Tweed of the Justice Management Division’s Human Resource Operations.

The 14th Distinguished Award is presented to the Section 702 Reauthorization Team: Supervisory Attorney Advisor Peter J. Atlee of the National Security Division’s Office of Intelligence; Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel Susan J. Hennessey of the National Security Division’s Office of the Assistant Attorney General; Senior Counsel Andrew D. Beaty of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General; Supervisory Special Agent W. Mike Herrington of the FBI’s Office of the Director; Counselor Margot G. Benedict of the Office of the Attorney General; Counsel Hilary A. Hurd of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General; Senior Counsel Adrienne L. Benson of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General; Deputy Assistant Attorney General Melissa MacTough of the National Security Division’s Office of the Assistant Attorney General; Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nelson Slade Bond II of the Office of Legislative Affairs; Legislative Affairs Specialist Daniel J. Paviglianiti of the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs; Attorney Advisor Kathryn J. L. Donahue of the National Security Division’s Office of Intelligence; Supervisory Attorney Advisor Joshua T. Raines of the National Security Division’s Office of Intelligence; Press Secretary Emma M. Dulaney of the Office of Public Affairs; and Attorney Advisor James Saulino of the FBI’s Office of General Counsel.

The 15th Distinguished Award is presented to the Marathon Oil Team: Trial Attorney Jonah P. Brown of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Enforcement Section; Trial Attorney Vanessa M. Moore of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Enforcement Section; Legal Assistant Gabrielle J. James of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Enforcement Section; Assistant Section Chief Laura A. Thoms of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Enforcement Section; Paralegal Specialist Meghan R. Jones of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Enforcement Section.

The 16th Distinguished Award is presented to the United States v. Ross Roggio Team: Trial Attorney Scott A. Claffee National Security Division’s Counter Espionage Section; Legal Administrative Specialist Sierra Morano for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; Trial Attorney Colette L. Ford of the Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs; Victim Witness Specialist Andrea C. Myers for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; Legal Administrative Specialist Christina M. Nihen for the Middle District of Pennsylvania; Historian Phil Hoffman of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights & Special Prosecutions Section; Special Agent Thomas J. O’Donnell of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office; Trial Attorney Patrick Jasperse of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights & Special Prosecutions Section; Paralegal Anna Rogers of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights & Special Prosecutions Section; Trial Attorney Christian Levesque of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights & Special Prosecutions Section; and Deputy Chief Courtney Spivey Urschel of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights & Special Prosecutions Section.

The Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Heroism recognizes a remarkable act of bravery and risk of life while performing official duties.

The Award for Exception Heroism is presented to the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force: Senior Inspector Austin Acheson of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Special Agent Arthur Philson of the ATF; Task Force Officer (Fallen) William Elliott of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Task Force Officer (Fallen) Samuel Poloche of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Task Force Officer Josh Funderburk of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Task Force Officer Frankie Runyon of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Task Force Officer Casey Hoover of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Task Force Officer Chad Shingler of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Task Force Officer Frank Irizarry of the USMS Investigative Operations; Deputy U.S. Marshal Joshua Shuffler for the Western District of North Carolina; Task Force Officer Collin Johnson of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Senior Inspector Eric Tillman of the USMS Investigative Operations; Task Force Officer Samuel Laws of the USMS Investigative Operations Division; Deputy U.S. Marshal (Fallen) Thomas Weeks for the Western District of North Carolina; Senior Inspector Derek Miller of the USMS Investigative Operations Division.

The Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award recognizes employees who have served at least 20 years in the Department and who have demonstrated high standards of excellence and dedication throughout their careers. This award is presented only in exceptional circumstances to those individuals of special merit and is not awarded to express general appreciation for tenure alone.

The first Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Deputy Chief Barbara “Bobbi” Bernstein of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

The second Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to General Counsel Jennifer Kaplan of the Office on Violence Against Women.

The third Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Supervisory Trial Attorney Terry Henry of the Civil Division’s Federal Programs Branch.

The fourth Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Harrigan for the Southern District of California.

The fifth Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Northern District of Georgia.

The sixth Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Deputy Chief Gregg A. Maisel for the District of Columbia.

The seventh Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Senior Counsel for Appellate Matters Eric G. Hostetler of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Defense Section.

The eighth Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Supervisory Attorney Mary K. Butler of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section.

The ninth Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award is presented to Supervisory Special Agent Richard B. Marx of the FBI’s Laboratory Division.

The Edward H. Levi Award for Outstanding Professionalism and Exemplary Integrity is established to pay tribute to the memory and achievements of former Attorney General Edward H. Levi, whose career as an attorney, law professor, and dean and public servant exemplified these qualities in the best traditions of the Department. The Edward H. Levi Award for Outstanding Professionalism and Exemplary Integrity is presented to Trial Attorney Lowell V. Sturgill of the Civil Division’s Appellate Staff.

The William French Smith Award for Outstanding Contribution to Cooperative Law Enforcement was established to pay tribute to the memory and achievements of former Attorney General William French Smith for his establishment of Law Enforcement Coordinating Committees (LECCs), and his outstanding efforts in promoting law enforcement cooperation and coordination throughout the nation. It is designed to recognize state and local law enforcement officials who, through their participation in cooperative interagency efforts, have made significant contributions to law enforcement endeavors and objectives.

This award is presented to the OPERATION DISRUPT SoCal Team: Senior Trial Attorney Stephen Da Ponte of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Crimes Section; Special Agent Brett A. Crooks of HSI; Deputy Chief Joseph A. Poux of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Crimes Section; Special Agent Seidy Gaytan of HSI; Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge Benjamin M. Carr of Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division; Special Agent Shawn P. Doyle of HSI; Special Agent Gabrielle M. Buda of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division; Special Agent Ian MacLean of HSI; Special Agent Sawyer A. Rotell of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division; Criminal Analyst Regina Soria of HSI; Special Agent Ezekiel Austin of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division; Chief Phong Hua of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Supervisory Special Agent Michael Lesley of HSI; Watch Commander Roberto Pagan of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Supervising Criminal Investigator Gloria Gamino of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

The Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement recognizes outstanding professional achievements by law enforcement officers within the Justice Department. Two Excellence in Law Enforcement Awards.

The first Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement is presented to the Charlotte Response Team: Deputy Commander Brian Alfano of the USMS’ Investigative Operations Division; Senior Inspector David Frebel Jr. of the USMS’ Investigative Operations Division; Deputy Commander Brian Montana of the USMS’ Investigative Operations Division; Task Force Officer Jamie Terry of the USMS’ Investigative Operations Division; Law Enforcement Officer Jack Blowers of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department; Law Enforcement Officer Mike Giglio of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department; Law Enforcement Officer Justin Campbell of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department; Law Enforcement Officer Christopher Tolley of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department; Enforcement Officer (Fallen) Joshua Eyer Law of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department; Task Force Officer Samuel Barksdale of the Investigative Operations Division Gastonia Police Department.

The second Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement is presented to Special Agent Kimojha “Mo” Brooks of the DEA’s North and Central America Division.

The Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service in Indian Country is designed to recognize extraordinary efforts to demonstrate the Department's commitment to fight crime in Indian Country. The Award for Exceptional Service in Indian Country is presented to the Tribal Affairs Division of the Office on Violence Against Women: Grants Management Specialist Lisa M. Arnold of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Jennifer W. Marsh of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Tammy L. Ashley of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Jenny R. Mills of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Yulonda I. Candelario of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Mary A. Mummaw of the Office on Violence Against Women; Attorney Advisor Frances A. Cook of the Office on Violence Against Women; Deputy Director Sherriann C. Moore of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Samantha L. Dziatkiewicz of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Darla R. Nolan of the Specialist Office on Violence Against Women; Supervisory Grants Management Specialist Tia H. Farmer of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Cheryl “Renee” Stapp of the Office on Violence Against Women; Supervisory Grants Management Specialist Rebekah R. Jones of the Office on Violence Against Women; Grants Management Specialist Sydney L. West of the Office on Violence Against Women; Senior Grants Management Specialist Regina D. Madison of the Office on Violence Against Women.

The Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Management recognizes outstanding administrative or managerial achievements which have significant improved operations, productivity, or reduced costs. The award is presented to Program Manager Angela D. Vandergrift of the FBI’s Criminal Justice Investigative Services.

The Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Technology or Privacy recognizes outstanding contributions by Justice Department employees in applying information technology to improve the operations or productivity of the Department, reduce or avoid costs, or solve problems, as well as recognizing outstanding achievements in privacy law, policy, and compliance.

The first Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Technology or Privacy was presented to the Bankruptcy Videoconference Team: Supervisory Auditor Krista G. Hale of the U.S. Trustee Program; Auditor Nicole M. Zollars of the U.S. Trustee Program.

The second Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Technology or Privacy was presented to the DOJ National Law Enforcement Accountability Database (NLEAD) Team: Senior Counsel Jeffrey S. Nestler of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General; Director James L. Dunlap of the Justice Management Division’s Security and Emergency Planning Staff; Chief Privacy & Civil Liberties Officer (Acting) Peter A. Winn of the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties; Assistant Director Michael W. Haas of the Justice Management Division’s Law Enforcement Services and Information Sharing; Deputy Associate Attorney General Saeed Mody of the Office of the Associate Attorney General; Senior Advisor Marissa A. Marrone of the Justice Management Division’s Human Resources Staff; Deputy Assistant Attorney General Melinda Rogers of the Justice Management Division’s Office of the Chief Information Officer; Deputy Director Brian Merrick of the Justice Management Division’s Service Delivery Staff; Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Williams of the Justice Management Division’s Human Resources and Administration; General Counsel Morton J. Posner of the Justice Management Division; Director Melody Armstrong of the Justice Management Division; Deputy Director F. Michael Sena Justice Management Division’s Human Resources Staff; Chief of Staff Nikki Collier of the Justice Management Division; Senior Assistant General Counsel Evelyn Tang of the Justice Management Division; Deputy Assistant Director Peter W. Crichlow of the Justice Management Division; Deputy Assistant Director Leah Taylor of the USMS; Assistant Director Eric S. Daniels of the Justice Management Division; Deputy Assistant Director Erin M. Prest of the FBI’s Office of the General Counsel; Assistant Director Swati Deb of the Justice Management Division’s Application Technical Services.

The Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Furthering the Interests of U.S. National Security is designed to recognize a special act or service by a Department employee who has greatly contributed to protecting U.S. national security. The 2024 award is presented to T-Mobile Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States Penalty and Disclosure Team: Supervisory Attorney Advisor Eric S. Johnson of the National Security Division’s Foreign Investment Review Section; Supervisory Attorney Advisor Diane Kelleher of the Civil Division’s Federal Programs Branch; Research Support Specialist Robert A. Kaminaris of the National Security Division’s Foreign Investment Review Section; Trial Attorney James C. Luh of the Civil Division’s Federal Programs Branch; Attorney Advisor Eileen C. Keenan of the National Security Division’s Foreign Investment Review Section; Information Technology Specialist Matthew Baer of the FBI’s Operation Technology Division; Attorney Advisor Kara L. Podraza of the National Security Division’s Foreign Investment Review Section; Senior Telecommunications Specialist Michael Gray of the FBI’s Operational Technology Division; Supervisory Attorney Advisor Tyler J. Wood of the National Security Division’s Foreign Investment Review Section; Attorney Gregory Welsch of the FBI’s Operational Technology Division; and Trial Attorney Alison Zitron of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section.

The Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Service in Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Administration is designated to recognize exceptional dedication to the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act. This award is presented to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Freedom of Information Act Team: Government Information Specialist Santos Arellano of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ North Central Regional Office; Government Information Specialist Sara Lilly of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Central Office; Supervisory Attorney Advisor Eugene Baime of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Central Office; Government Information Specialist Kristi Scarantino of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Federal Correctional Complex Butner; Government Information Specialist Robin Carl of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Western Regional Office; Government Information Specialist Shauniece White of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix; Supervisory Government Information Specialist Kara Christenson of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Federal Medical Center Rochester.

The Attorney General’s Award for Equal Employment Opportunity is the Department’s highest award for performance in support of the Equal Employment Opportunity Program. This award is presented to the Beacon Project Team: Information Technology Specialist Aisha Napari Abass of the FBI Newark Field Office; Special Agent Corey G. Harris of the FBI New Orleans Field Office; Management & Program Analyst Alexis Karen Averette of the FBI’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion; Management and Program Analyst Tamika M. Harrison of the FBI’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion; Bryant Management & Program Analyst Shantuana Nicole of the FBI’s Directorate of Intelligence; Community Outreach Specialist Chiquanda D. Tillie of the FBI Columbia Field Office; Supervisory Foreign Language Program Coordinator Annie Yaitze Correa of the FBI New York Field Office; Community Outreach Specialist Stacie K. Ward of the FBI Charlotte Field Office; Management & Program Analyst Stacy Lamonte Culler of the FBI Office of Diversity and Inclusion; Management and Program Analyst Amy E. Waye of the FBI’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion; Special Agent Stacey Reid Deal of the FBI Charlotte Field Office; Applicant Recruiter/Coordinator Amani Wilson of the FBI Baltimore Field Office; Management & Program Analyst Edrienne C. Elliott-Wade of the FBI’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion; Supervisory Special Agent Kisha T. Winston of the FBI Washington Field Office; Community Outreach Specialist Marvella Gray of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

The Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Legal Support recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of legal support to attorneys by paralegal specialists and other legal assistants.

The first award for Excellence in Legal Support is presented to Environmental Torts Litigation Paralegal Specialist Doris Renate Epton of the Civil Division’s Torts Branch.

The second award for Excellence in Legal Support is presented to Management Analyst/Criminal Paralegal Margaret E. Jahn for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Administrative Support recognizes outstanding administrative or managerial achievements (e.g., human resources, financial management, information technology, and general non-legal administrative support). This award is presented to Paralegal Jenna Rahrle of the Office of Legislative Affairs.

The Claudia J. Flynn Award for Professional Responsibility is designed to recognize a Department attorney who has made significant contributions in professional responsibility by successfully handling a sensitive and challenging professional responsibility issue in an exemplary fashion and/or leading efforts to ensure that Department attorneys carry out their duties in accordance with the rules of professional conduct. The Claudia J. Flynn Award for Professional Responsibility is presented to Deputy Counsel Suzanne K. Drouet of the Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Attorney General’s Award for Asset Forfeiture recognizes the outstanding legal efforts or other actions by Department employees in support of the Government’s asset forfeiture programs. The Attorney General’s Award for Asset Forfeiture is presented to the Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program Team: Associate Deputy Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General; Chief Policy Unit Sarah Dorsey of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kevin O. Driscoll of the Criminal Division’s Office of the Assistant Attorney General; Acting Director of the Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program Patrick B. Gushue of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa H. Miller of the Criminal Division’s Office of the Assistant Attorney General; Principal Deputy Chief Lorinda Laryea of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section; Chief Counselor Brent Wible of the Criminal Division’s Office of the Assistant Attorney General; Chief Glenn S. Leon of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section; Chief Margaret “Molly” Moeser of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; Principal Deputy Assistant Chief of the Health Care Fraud Unit Jacob N. Foster of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section; Chief of the Program Management and Training Unit Jennifer Bickford of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; Assistant Chief Market Integrity & Major Fraud Unit Michael “Mike” O’Neill of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section; Deputy Chief Program Management and Training Unit Raymond “Matt” Colon of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; and Attorney Advisor Mark H. Goldberg of the National Security Division.

The Attorney General’s Award for Fraud Prevention recognizes those who have been involved with the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of fraud and other white-collar crimes. The award is presented to the Endo Bankruptcy and Litigation Team: Assistant United States Attorney Peter Aronoff for the Southern District of New York; Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Schwartz for the Southern District of New York; Special Agent Wende E. Bardfeld of the FBI; Trial Attorney Tara M. Shinnick of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch; Assistant U.S. Attorney Jean-David Barnea for the Southern District of New York; Diversion Investigator Stephanie K. Tait of the DEA; Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Chase for the Southern District of Florida; Senior Trial Counsel Christopher Terranova of the Civil Division’s Fraud Section Commercial Litigation Branch; Trial Attorney Benjamin A. Cornfeld of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch; Supervisory Trial Attorney Kevin P. VanLandingham of the Civil Division’s Corporate/Financial Litigation; Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Feeley for the Southern District of Florida; Assistant Director of the Fraud Section Natalie A. Waites of the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch; Diversion Investigator Donna G. Richards of the DEA; Legal Administrative Specialist Angela Weddle for the Southern District of Florida; and Supervisory Trial Attorney Mary Schmergel of the Civil Division’s Corporate/Financial Litigation.

The Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Contributions by a New Employee recognizes exceptional performance and notable accomplishments towards the Department’s mission by an employee with fewer than five years of federal career service.

The first Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Contributions by a New Employee recognizes Chief Juan Castillo of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Human Resource Management Division, National Recruitment Office.

The second Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Contributions by a New Employee recognizes Physical Security Specialist Nicholas R. Eubanks of the USMS Southern District of Alabama.

The Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding External Contributions recognizes individuals or teams who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in fostering collaboration between government agencies and community stakeholders to enhance public safety or have rendered exceptionally helpful assistance to the Department in high-visibility litigation.

The first Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding External Contributions is presented to the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention Deployment Team: Conciliation Specialist Sean Barrett Community Relations Service’s South Region; Pearson Conciliation Specialist Kelly Hams of the Community Relations Service’s Midwest Region; Conciliation Specialist Kabrina W. Bass of the Community Relations Service’s Midwest Region; Conciliation Specialist Karl Jegeris of the Community Relations Service’s Midwest Region; Conciliation Specialist Joi Brown Dillard of the Community Relations Service’s South Region; Conciliation Specialist Dion Lyons of the Community Relations Service’s South Region; Conciliation Specialist Mildred Duprey de Robles of the Community Relations Service’s South Region; Conciliation Specialist Reginal M. Malden of the Community Relations Service’s South Region; Conciliation Specialist Clayton B. Fong of the Community Relations Service’s Mountain Central Region; Conciliation Specialist Kimberly L. McDonald of the Community Relations Service’s Atlantic North Region; Conciliation Specialist GusTavo A. Guerra Vasquez of the Community Relations Service’s West Region; Conciliation Specialist Michael Outlaw of the Community Relations Service’s Atlantic North Region; Conciliation Specialist Shanette Hall of the Community Relations Service’s Midwest Region; Conciliation Specialist Daniel Z. Rowe of the Community Relations Service’s South Region.

The second Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding External Contributions is the Project Safe Childhood Team: Project Safe Childhood Program Specialist Karen Legace for the District of Massachusetts; Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti for the District of Massachusetts; Special Agent Jennifer L. Gerega of the FBI Boston Field Office; Special Agent Matthew G. Fontaine of the FBI Boston Field Office; Special Agent Edward Bradstreet of HSI; Special Agent Virginia B. Toulouse of the FBI Boston Field Office; Special Agent Andrew Kelleher of HSI; Trooper DeShawn Brown Trooper of the Massachusetts State Police.

The John Marshall Awards are the Department’s highest awards presented to attorneys for contributions and excellence in specialized areas of legal performance.

The first John Marshall Award for Excellence in Litigation is presented to the United States v. Aldrich Prosecution Team: Victim Witness Coordinator Debbie Azua-Dillehay for the District of Colorado; Special Agent Ryan Molinari of ATF; Auditor Dana Chamberlin for the District of Colorado; Victim Specialist Alicia Wagner of the FBIE Denver Field Office; Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Connaughty for the District of Colorado; Special Agent Jason R. Walter of the FBI Denver Field Office; Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Fields for the District of Colorado; Trial Attorney Maura D. White of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section; and Special Agent Justin Kempf of the FBI Denver Field Office.

The second John Marshall Award is presented to the United States v. Westchester Joint Water Works Team: Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel H. Dolinger for the Southern District of New York and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tomoko Onozawa for the Southern District of New York.

The third John Marshall Award is presented to the Aimenn Penny Investigation and Prosecution Team: Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian S. Deckert for the Northern District of Ohio; Special Agent Patrick B. Lentz of the FBI Cleveland Field Office; Special Agent Stacey Griggs of the FBI Cleveland Field Office; Intelligence Analyst Wendi Parker of the FBI Cleveland Field Office; Special Operations Specialist Megan Hixon of the FBI Cleveland Field Office; Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew W. Shepherd for the Northern District of Ohio; Victim Witness Specialist Allison A. Kretz for the Northern District of Ohio; Special Agent Lane R. Thorum for the FBI Cleveland Field Office; Supervisory Special Agent Jacob C. Kunkle of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division; Special Agent Cleveland Nicholas H. Visnich of the FBI Field Office.

The fourth John Marshall Award is presented to the United States v. Andrew Fahie Prosecution Team: Trial Attorney Shane Butland Criminal Division’s Fraud Section; Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. McLaughlin for the Southern District of Florida; Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin D. Gerarde for the Southern District of Florida; and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederic (Fritz) Shadley for the Southern District of Florida.

The fifth John Marshall Award is presented to the Columbia River System Team: Senior Trial Attorney Michael R. Eitel of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Wildlife and Marine Resources Section; Senior Trial Attorney Romney S. Philpott of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Natural Resources Section; Trial Attorney David S. Frankel of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Appellate Section; Senior Trial Attorney Frederick H. Turner of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Wildlife and Marine Resources Section.

The sixth John Marshall Award is presented to the Binance Investigation and Prosecution Team: Trial Attorney Elizabeth R. Carr of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; Trial Attorney Alexander H. Wharton of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section; Deputy Chief of the Bank Integrity Unit Kevin G. Mosley Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael W. Dion for the Western District of Washington; Trial Attorney Victor R. Salgado of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section; Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia E. Jarrett for the District of Oregon; Deputy Chief Matthew A. Anzaldi of the National Security Division’s Nation Security Cyber Section; Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonas B. Lerman for the Western District of Washington; and Trial Attorney Beau Barnes of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.

The John Marshall Award for Providing Legal Advice is presented to the Securing the Border Team: Attorney-Advisor Amanda Chuzi of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Louis Katz of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Jon Cowles of the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Office of Policy, Immigration Law Division; Attorney-Advisor Mark Krass of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Conor Craft of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Lucas Lallinger of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Lauren Gallenstein of the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Office of Policy, Immigration Law Division; Attorney-Advisor Grace Leeper of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Naomi Gilens of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Robert Charles Merritt of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Samantha Goldstein of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Dina Mishra of the Office of Legal Counsel; Honors Program Attorney Emily Gorrivan of the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Office of Policy, Immigration Law Division; Counsel Nicholas Nasrallah of the Office of Legal Counsel; Senior Litigation Counsel Christina Greer of the Civil Division’s Office of Immigration Litigation; Attorney-Advisor Mariette Peltier of the Office of Legal Counsel; Special Counsel Rosemary Hart of the Office of Legal Counsel; Attorney-Advisor Caitlin E. Whaley of the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Office of Policy, Immigration Law Division; and Supervisory Attorney Raechel J. Horowitz of the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s Office of Policy, Immigration Law Division.

The John Marshall Award for Appellate Litigation is presented to Trial Attorney David M. Lieberman of the Criminal Division’s Appellate Section.