Complete closure of Kūhiō Highway near Lumahaʻi Bridge
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the closure of Kūhiō Highway between mile post 5.5 to 5.8 in the vicinity of Lumahaʻi Bridge, in both directions, on Friday, Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work area.
Crews will be trimming and removing a branch hanging from the mauka slope. For safety and room for the equipment to do the work, both lanes need to be temporarily closed.
Electronic message boards will be posted and radio announcements made to alert motorists. Work is weather permitting. For weekly lane closures on Kauaʻi go to the HDOT website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
