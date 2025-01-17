Dozens of judges, court staff lose homes in Los Angeles fires

At least 36 judges and employees in federal and state courts have lost their homes during the massive wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles and leveled entire neighborhoods, according to court officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.