Western Port Angeles Harbor cleanup is moving forward

Port Angeles Harbor is located within the traditional territory of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, which retains treaty fishing rights today. Two major Klallam villages, I’e’nis and Tse-whit-zen, once stood along the shoreline. In the late 1800s, industrial development brought sawmills, pulp and paper production, commercial fishing, and marine transport to the harbor area.

Some industries released liquid waste and contaminated stormwater into the harbor, causing contamination. Pulp mills burned wood debris soaked in saltwater. This process released hazardous substances, like dioxins, that entered marine sediment.

We performed a harbor sediments investigation that identified a source of sediment contamination in Western Port Angeles Harbor and a draft cleanup action plan was created.

Before proceeding with our plans, we invite community members to attend a public meeting and to review and provide feedback on the documents related to the site's future.

The following documents are available for public review:

The comment period opens Jan. 16, at 8 a.m., and closes Feb. 18, at 11:59 p.m. You can provide comments at the Western Port Harbor comment period page.

Public meeting

Join our public meeting and open house to learn about the site, ask questions, and provide written comments.

Date: 6-8 p.m., Wed., Feb. 5, 2025

Location: Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W Front St, Port Angeles, WA 98362

From 6:30-7:30 p.m., the cleanup site manager will present about the site and planned cleanup activities, followed by a question-and-answer session. Ecology staff will be available for one-on-one discussions from 6-6:30 p.m. and 7:30-8 p.m.