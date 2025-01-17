Corporate Update

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Dios Exploration (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report Mr. Normand Payette, director of Dios, has been appointed CFO of Dios. Mr. René Lacroix had retired from the Board and as CFO, as reported in the Information Circular.

Mr. Roger Guévremont, independent director of Dios, has been appointed on the Audit Committee.

Dios is pursuing with enthusiasm exploration of its Heberto Gold discovery & extents, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Gold prices are at a rare high.

Heberto Gold major km scale gold system is located within a 5 X 8 km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, near EM1 hydropower facilities, 50 km south of Eleonore world class gold mine recently acquired by Dhilmar and 20 km west of Fury Clearwater gold deposit.

Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with fine grained pyrite and magnetite in thick potassic altered shear zones (See October 23, 2024).

Dios is looking for a world class oxidized IRG (intrusion related) gold deposit.

Large road accessible Au33 property hosting Heberto Gold is underexplored.

Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 Qualified Person, reviewed this release.

