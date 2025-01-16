Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,242 in the last 365 days.

FTC Approves Final Order in Chevron-Hess Deal

The Federal Trade Commission today finalized a consent order that resolves antitrust concerns surrounding Chevron Corporation’s acquisition of oil producer Hess Corporation.

The final consent order settles charges brought by the FTC in September 2024.

Under the final consent order, Chevron is prohibited from nominating, designating, or appointing Hess CEO John B. Hess to the Chevron Board. Additionally, with certain exceptions noted below, under the final consent order, Chevron is prohibited from allowing John Hess to serve in an advisory or consulting capacity to, or as a representative of, Chevron or the Chevron Board.

Under the final order, Chevron is allowed to consult with John Hess and allow him to serve as an advisor, consultant, or representative of Chevron, solely related to interactions and discussions with (a) Guyanese government officials about Hess’s oil-related and health ministry-related activities in Guyana, and (b) the Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative.

Following a public comment period, the Commission vote to approval the final order was 3-2, with Commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Andrew N. Ferguson dissenting. Chair Lina M. Khan issued a statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FTC Approves Final Order in Chevron-Hess Deal

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more