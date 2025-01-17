Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for a Portion of the Kent County Water Authority

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting a portion of customers of the Kent County Water Authority (KCWA, PWS ID# RI1559511) that they should boil their water before consuming it. A water main break in the area of Major Potter Road in Warwick could have caused a loss of water pressure. Low or no pressure increases the risk of contamination that can enter through cracks in the pipes.

Affected customers are being contacted directly by Kent County Water Authority. (Affected sites are highlighted on the map at the link below.) Kent County Water Authority customers in the Spencer Hill and Stonebridge Crossing condominiums are not impacted by this water main break, so this boil water advisory does not apply to them.

For customers on a boil water advisory, all water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. This recommendation includes water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Affected customers should continue to boil their water until KCWA repairs the water main break, increases the chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushes the pipes, and collects one day of bacteria samples at each routine sampling location, as long as the samples are absent of bacteria. An announcement will be made when the advisory is lifted.

If the water becomes contaminated with human or animal waste, microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

A healthcare provider should be contacted if someone is on this water system and has diarrhea and any of the following symptoms:

• Fever over 101.5° F, measured orally • Blood in the stool • Prolonged vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down (which can lead to dehydration) • Signs of dehydration, including a decrease in urination, a dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up • Diarrheal illness that lasts more than 3 days.

Customers with questions can call KCWA, at 401-821-9300 between 8 a.m. - 4p.m.