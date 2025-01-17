NSF-supported educators and researchers honored by the White House for excellence in STEM leadership

The U.S. National Science Foundation honors individuals recognized by the president of the United States with prestigious White House awards. These include the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM) and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE). Together, these awards highlight exceptional K-12 STEM educators, mentors and early-career researchers advancing the frontiers of science and engineering.

"These honorees embody the excellence and innovation that drive STEM education and research forward," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "We are proud to support these educators and scientists whose transformative work inspires students, cultivates a passion for learning and advances the frontiers of discovery."

The PAEMST and PAESMEM programs, supported by NSF, highlight excellence in STEM education and mentorship. PAEMST recognizes K-12 educators who excel at engaging students in STEM learning and inspiring them to pursue careers in these fields. PAESMEM honors mentors who have enhanced participation among individuals, including those with disabilities, who may not have previously considered or had access to opportunities in STEM fields and careers.

Among the nearly 400 recipients of the prestigious PECASE award, which recognizes outstanding early-career scientists and engineers, 111 have received support through the NSF CAREER program. Notably, two of this year's PECASE honorees, William Anderegg and Melanie Matchett-Wood, are former winners of the NSF Alan T. Waterman Award, underscoring their exceptional contributions to science and engineering.

For more information about these awards, visit PAEMST, PAESMEM and PECASE.