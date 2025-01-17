U.S. Department of the Interior and Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy Sign MOU to Promote Tribal Energy Sovereignty

Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy , an Indigenous-led nonprofit that supports the self-determined efforts of Native American Tribes to transition to a clean energy future and the U.S. Department of the Interior, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs (AS-IA), have entered into a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance clean energy sovereignty and economic development for Tribal Nations."This MOU underscores the Alliance’s dedication to supporting effective collaboration between Tribal Nations and federal agencies," said Chéri Smith, President and CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. "It will serve as a vital component of our overarching mission to ensure Tribes have equitable access to the services and resources they need to support their self-determined pursuit of a just transition,” Smith said."This MOU represents a shared commitment to providing Tribal Nations with access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the health, economic development, and sovereignty of Tribal Nations. This partnership will enhance our ability to address energy poverty, empower economic development, and build a stronger, more resilient future,” said Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs.Access to energy resources remains a persistent challenge in many Tribal communities. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy reported that more than 16,800 Tribal homes were unelectrified, impacting over 54,000 individuals. Even those with electricity often face significantly higher utility rates, stalling economic development and progress.Through this MOU, these challenges will be addressed by reducing barriers Tribes face in accessing federal energy funding, increasing the capacity and skills of Tribal energy staff, expanding technical assistance to meet the unique needs of Tribal energy projects, and creating opportunities for a skilled and talented workforce within Tribal communities.This collaboration bridges gaps between federal, philanthropic, and private sector resources, ensuring better alignment and maximum impact for Tribal clean energy initiatives. Through this partnership, AS-IA and the Alliance seek to enhance interagency coordination and provide Tribes with a streamlined pathway to clean energy success.Key Roles and ResponsibilitiesThe Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs will:--Facilitate interagency cooperation and foster partnerships among federal and state agencies.--Share data, analysis, and expertise to support Tribal clean energy initiatives.--Contribute resources to advance the goals of the MOU.The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy will:--Provide technical assistance and policy advocacy to promote Tribal energy sovereignty.--Support Tribes with financing strategies using tools like Alliance’s powerful new project structuring/capital stack planning tool, the Weaver Model.--Enhance visibility and coordination of technical assistance opportunities for Tribes.--Act as a trusted partner and resource to help Tribes navigate clean energy funding and implementation.The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy and the Department of the Interior are committed to working collaboratively to address long-standing energy challenges and foster sustainable economic development in Tribal communities. This partnership reflects a shared vision for energy sovereignty, economic growth, and enhanced well-being for Tribal Nations.About the Alliance for Tribal Clean EnergyThe Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Native American tribes in their self-determined transition to clean energy. Through no-cost technical and financial assistance, policy advocacy, education and workforce development support, and impactful convening and events, the Alliance supports tribes in advancing economic development, combating climate change, and strengthening sovereignty with the regenerative power of clean energy.The critical work of the Alliance is fully supported by philanthropy, including the MacArthur Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Blank Foundation, Invest in Our Future Fund, The Lemelson Foundation, Energy Foundation, and other major philanthropies, family offices, and individual donors.

