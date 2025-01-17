Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Open Additional Lanes for Providence Viaduct Northbound Service Road in Providence

RHODE ISLAND, January 17 - Starting during the early morning hours on Saturday, January 18, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will open additional travel lanes off I-95 North on the northbound Providence Viaduct service road at Exit 38 (Route 146/State Offices) in Providence. The lanes will enable easier access to the service road and provide more room for traffic merging onto and off the service road.

The new service road was constructed as part of RIDOT's project to replace the structurally deficient northbound viaduct. The service road was built adjacent to the I-95 North through lanes, and carries traffic entering the highway from Atwells Avenue, Route 6/10, and Downtown, as well as traffic taking the Route 146 or State Office exits. It allows I-95 through lanes to flow freely, allows all merges to take place on the service road, and eliminates chronic congestion associated with entrance and exit ramps that were spaced too closely together.

The expected schedule for opening new lanes is as follows. The schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.

January 18: A second lane will open at the beginning of the service road where it exits from I-95 North, just after the Downtown exit. To implement this change, we'll need to close Exit 38A-B from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., with a signed detour in place using Branch Avenue. Lane closures are also anticipated for this change between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., with I-95 North reduced to one lane of travel during this time.

An additional lane will open on the right side of the service road prior to the Smith Street overpass and State Offices exit. This will provide additional space for traffic merging onto the highway from Atwells Avenue, Route 6/10 and Memorial Boulevard. Spring 2025: RIDOT will open an additional lane on the portion of the service road after the State Offices exit and before it rejoins I-95. RIDOT has additional bridge work to complete before opening it.

Also in the coming weeks, RIDOT will install new signage along the corridor. By summer, the entire area will be repaved.

The I-95 North Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, and the Woonasquatucket River. It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast. In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long Viaduct, this project, slated for completion in fall 2025, is rebuilding 10 additional bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.