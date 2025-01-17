Submit Release
Phillips Edison & Company Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2024 Distributions

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced its tax reporting information for the 2024 distributions to holders of its common stock.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201

Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Total
Distribution
per Share		 Ordinary
Dividends		 Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution		 Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (1)		 Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)		 Section 199A
Distributions
12/15/2023 1/2/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
1/16/2024 2/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
2/15/2024 3/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
3/15/2024 4/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
4/15/2024 5/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
5/15/2024 6/4/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
6/17/2024 7/2/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
7/15/2024 8/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
8/15/2024 9/4/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454
9/16/2024 10/1/2024 0.102500 0.079324 - - 0.023176 0.079324
10/15/2024 11/1/2024 0.102500 0.079324 - - 0.023176 0.079324
11/15/2024 12/3/2024 0.102500 0.079324 - - 0.023176 0.079324
               

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution

Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2024, PECO managed 311 shopping centers, including 290 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.9 million square feet across 31 states and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

