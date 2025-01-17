Submit Release
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,267,720 or $0.49 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $3,454,675 or $1.34 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

 
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
               
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31   December 31
Income Statement 2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Interest Income 20,704,579     17,379,498     78,513,985     62,794,529  
Interest Expense 11,295,939     9,488,902     44,055,113     29,042,148  
Net Interest Income 9,408,640     7,890,596     34,458,872     33,752,381  
               
Provision for Loan Losses 0     0     (440,000 )   (450,000 )
Noninterest Income 1,547,692     1,315,404     5,931,907     5,974,664  
Noninterest Expenses (9,482,520 )   (8,833,769 )   (36,006,598 )   (34,823,274 )
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,473,812     372,231     3,944,181     4,453,771  
               
Income Tax (206,092 )   2,926     (464,506 )   (676,429 )
Income Tax Prior Period 0     0     (25,000 )   0  
Net Income 1,267,720     375,157     3,454,675     3,777,342  
               
Earnings per Share 0.49     0.15     1.34     1.47  
               
          Twelve Month Average
  As of December 31   Ended December 31
               
Balance Sheet 2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Total Assets 1,909,713,245     1,771,144,330     1,838,701,293     1,710,498,702  
Total Loans 1,257,077,790     1,190,277,991     1,215,248,095     1,081,065,097  
Deposits 1,631,526,035     1,480,179,142     1,526,545,610     1,475,393,497  
Stockholders' Equity 171,158,049     163,995,395     167,445,594     160,824,549  
               
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
               

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


