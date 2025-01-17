North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,267,720 or $0.49 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $3,454,675 or $1.34 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 Income Statement 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income 20,704,579 17,379,498 78,513,985 62,794,529 Interest Expense 11,295,939 9,488,902 44,055,113 29,042,148 Net Interest Income 9,408,640 7,890,596 34,458,872 33,752,381 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 (440,000 ) (450,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,547,692 1,315,404 5,931,907 5,974,664 Noninterest Expenses (9,482,520 ) (8,833,769 ) (36,006,598 ) (34,823,274 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,473,812 372,231 3,944,181 4,453,771 Income Tax (206,092 ) 2,926 (464,506 ) (676,429 ) Income Tax Prior Period 0 0 (25,000 ) 0 Net Income 1,267,720 375,157 3,454,675 3,777,342 Earnings per Share 0.49 0.15 1.34 1.47 Twelve Month Average As of December 31 Ended December 31 Balance Sheet 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Assets 1,909,713,245 1,771,144,330 1,838,701,293 1,710,498,702 Total Loans 1,257,077,790 1,190,277,991 1,215,248,095 1,081,065,097 Deposits 1,631,526,035 1,480,179,142 1,526,545,610 1,475,393,497 Stockholders' Equity 171,158,049 163,995,395 167,445,594 160,824,549 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

