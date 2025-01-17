Inquiry proposes more stringent Swedish citizenship requirements

Minister for Migration Johan Forssell received a report on the introduction of stricter requirements for Swedish citizenship. The report includes proposals aimed at tightening the status of citizenship and increasing individuals’ opportunities to actively participate in society.

“The days of very low requirements for Swedish citizenship are over. Swedish citizenship is something to be proud of and should be granted to people who have made the effort to become part of our society and who have done the right thing during the time they have been here. We are now tightening up the requirements so that becoming a Swedish citizen means more,” says Minister for Migration Johan Forssell.

The report’s proposals include an obligation to reside longer in Sweden, as well as a stricter requirement to lead an honourable lifestyle in order to secure Swedish citizenship. Requiring applicants to spend a longer period of residence in Sweden is seen as a way of improving the authorities’ possibilities for authorities to obtain information on the applicant and assess their lifestyle over time. The stricter requirement of an honourable lifestyle includes, for example, extending the time that must have elapsed before an applicant who has committed a crime can be admitted as a Swedish citizen.

The report also proposes a requirement for self-sufficiency to acquire citizenship, with the aim of increasing the individual’s ability to participate fully in Swedish society.

The report proposes that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 June 2026.