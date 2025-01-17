Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,244 in the last 365 days.

Inquiry proposes more stringent Swedish citizenship requirements

SWEDEN, January 17 - Press release from Ministry of Justice

Published

Minister for Migration Johan Forssell received a report on the introduction of stricter requirements for Swedish citizenship. The report includes proposals aimed at tightening the status of citizenship and increasing individuals’ opportunities to actively participate in society.

“The days of very low requirements for Swedish citizenship are over. Swedish citizenship is something to be proud of and should be granted to people who have made the effort to become part of our society and who have done the right thing during the time they have been here. We are now tightening up the requirements so that becoming a Swedish citizen means more,” says Minister for Migration Johan Forssell.

The report’s proposals include an obligation to reside longer in Sweden, as well as a stricter requirement to lead an honourable lifestyle in order to secure Swedish citizenship. Requiring applicants to spend a longer period of residence in Sweden is seen as a way of improving the authorities’ possibilities for authorities to obtain information on the applicant and assess their lifestyle over time. The stricter requirement of an honourable lifestyle includes, for example, extending the time that must have elapsed before an applicant who has committed a crime can be admitted as a Swedish citizen. 

The report also proposes a requirement for self-sufficiency to acquire citizenship, with the aim of increasing the individual’s ability to participate fully in Swedish society.

The report proposes that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 June 2026. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Inquiry proposes more stringent Swedish citizenship requirements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more