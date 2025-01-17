Leading the Way in Innovation: Shapiro Administration Celebrates Federal Investment of Up to $172 Million in Two Pennsylvania Technology Companies

Coherent and Infinera will receive CHIPS and Science Act funding to help boost the semiconductor industry in Pennsylvania.

Over the last two years, the Shapiro Administration has secured strategic investments to further strengthen Pennsylvania’s advanced manufacturing and technology industries.

Governor Josh Shapiro is focused on getting even more stuff done — positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced Pennsylvania technology companies Coherent and Infinera are receiving up to $172 million in total funding through the federal CHIPS and Science ACT to help expand vital semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., increase supply chain resiliency, and grow Pennsylvania’s innovation economy.

Since first taking office two years ago, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been laser focused on advancing Pennsylvania’s manufacturing and technology sectors, which are a key part of the Commonwealth’s 10-year economic development strategy — the blueprint for capitalizing on our strengths and further spurring our economy. This significant federal investment is yet another example of how this Administration is working hard to make sure Pennsylvania’s key industries are supported and given the tools to grow.

“Since day one, my Administration and I have been aggressively working to bring new businesses to Pennsylvania and encourage business growth and expansion in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “As demand for semiconductors continues to grow, Pennsylvania will continue to position itself as a leader in innovation, with a supportive, thriving business climate that helps companies compete on a global scale. From advanced manufacturing to the research and development of new technology like advanced chip packaging, novel assemblies, power management, and materials beyond silicon, Pennsylvania has all the resources to be a world leader in chip manufacturing.”

Coherent is receiving up to $79 million in federal funding to support the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility in Easton, Northampton County, which will increase production capacity of 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) substrates. SiC substrates are an important material with end uses in energy and military applications. The project is expected to create 320 manufacturing jobs and 40 construction jobs. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Butler County, the Pennsylvania company is a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets.

Infinera will receive $93 million in federal funding to support the growth of two operations, including one in Bethlehem, Northampton County. Last Fall, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the company was eligible to receive up to $93 million and today confirmed it will receive the full amount after completing essential project milestones. Infinera is constructing a new advanced test and packaging facility in Bethlehem and is expected to increase its existing domestic manufacturing capacity by an estimated factor of 10. The company is a vertically integrated photonic semiconductor and telecommunications equipment manufacturer that has operated its U.S. advanced test and packaging facility for over 20 years. This project will create approximately 500 manufacturing jobs and 1,200 construction jobs.

Advancing Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing and Tech Sectors

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have secured hundreds of millions in private sector investments to strengthen Pennsylvania’s manufacturing and technology industries, including:

EMD Electronics: Invested $300 million in Schuylkill County to build the world’s largest integrated specialty gas facility, creating nearly 200 jobs.

Invested $300 million in Schuylkill County to build the world’s largest integrated specialty gas facility, creating nearly 200 jobs. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products: Committed $86 million to build an advanced switchgear factory, creating at least 200 new jobs.

Committed $86 million to build an advanced switchgear factory, creating at least 200 new jobs. Powerex: Investing $14 million in Westmoreland County to modernize and upgrade its assembly and testing capabilities, creating 25 new jobs.

Investing $14 million in Westmoreland County to modernize and upgrade its assembly and testing capabilities, creating 25 new jobs. Spark Therapeutics: Broke ground on a $575 million gene therapy innovation center in Philadelphia, which will bring more than 500 jobs to the region.

Over the past two years, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes. As a result, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $3 billion in private sector investment in Pennsylvania, created over 4,700 jobs, and achieved a historically low unemployment rate that is below the national average.

”Not only will these historic federal investments create hundreds of well paying, highly skilled jobs in the Lehigh Valley, but it will strengthen our overall national security,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see two innovative businesses double down on their commitment to the Commonwealth and get the assistance they need to help grow key industries in Pennsylvania.”

Strategic Investments Across Key Sectors

The Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget made significant investments aligned with the ten-year economic strategy, focusing on five key industries: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology. Key investments over the last two years include:

Expanding the PA SITES Program: Secured $500 million in state funds to develop shovel-ready sites, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Secured $500 million in state funds to develop shovel-ready sites, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects. Main Street Matters Program: Established a $20 million fund to support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Established a $20 million fund to support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods. Promoting Pennsylvania’s Tourism Brand: Launched the new tourism campaign, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway , and secured $15 million in state funding for tourism marketing.

Launched the new tourism campaign, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway , and secured $15 million in state funding for tourism marketing. Revitalizing Downtown Pittsburgh: Announced a historic plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh with a $62 million investment that willhelp spur nearly $600 million in total investment to revitalize the community as a thriving center for economic growth, culture, and industry and create over 3,000 jobs.

Governor Shapiro: Two Years of G-S-D

As Governor Shapiro marks two years in office, his Administration remains committed to driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and advancing workforce development. By investing in businesses, communities, and Pennsylvania workers, the Shapiro Administration is positioning the Commonwealth as a global economic development leader and expanding economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Visit Governor Shapiro’s Accomplishments website to explore the Administration’s interactive midterm report and download a detailed PDF overview of accomplishments.

