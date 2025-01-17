Growing Minority and Women Owned Businesses

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two initiatives to strengthen New York State's Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) community during Black History Month, building on her recently announced State of the State proposals to reform MWBE procurement. The “Trailblazers in Business” Certification Initiative and the New York State MWBE Business Growth Accelerator 3.0 Program will expand opportunities for MWBEs across the state. Running from January 20 through February 28, 2025, the Certification Initiative leverages a statewide network of business advisory centers to provide free, comprehensive support to help qualified MWBEs complete their applications for state certification. In tandem, Empire State Development (ESD) is launching its Business Growth Accelerator Program, designed to deliver intensive technical assistance and business development training to certified MWBEs in the construction industry and semiconductor fabrication construction trades to help them compete for high-value public and private contract opportunities.

“During Black History Month, we're taking bold action to expand economic opportunity and create a more inclusive business environment across New York State, including historic reforms to streamline MWBE procurement,” Governor Hochul said. “Our Trailblazers in Business Initiative streamlines the path to MWBE certification, while our Business Growth Accelerator equips firms with specialized training in construction and semiconductor manufacturing. Together, these programs open new chapters of opportunity in New York's economic future, ensuring every qualified business can contribute to our state's growth.”

Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “The Trailblazers in Business Initiative builds on our proven commitment to MWBE success. By streamlining certification processing and providing hands-on support through our business advisory network, we’re creating meaningful opportunities for qualified businesses across the state. These efforts strengthen our communities and drive inclusive economic growth that benefits all New Yorkers.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “As we streamline the certification process through our Trailblazers in Business Initiative, we're also preparing MWBEs for unprecedented opportunities in construction and semiconductor manufacturing. Our Business Growth Accelerator provides the industry-specific training these sectors demand, ensuring newly certified businesses are ready to compete and succeed in New York's fastest-growing industries.”

ESD Division of Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Development Executive Director Jason Clark said, “Our nation-leading 32 percent MWBE utilization rate demonstrates the impact of smart, targeted support. By accelerating the certification process and providing specialized business development through our Accelerator program, which has already generated over $105 million in contracts, we're creating a comprehensive pathway to success for New York's MWBE community.”

State of the State Proposals To Expand MWBE Opportunities

In her 2025 State of the State address, Governor Hochul announced proposals to further expand MWBE opportunities across New York State. The Governor's plan includes increasing the MWBE discretionary purchase threshold to $1.5 million, aligning New York State with MTA and New York City standards to streamline procurement processes and create new contracting opportunities for New York's MWBE community.

The proposals also expand alternative project delivery methods, such as progressive design build and construction manager build, creating a more level playing field for small and emerging firms. Additionally, the Governor is extending pre-qualified list authority to state agencies and authorities, ensuring bids are reviewed from suitable vendors while supporting emerging MWBE firms in the procurement process.

These comprehensive reforms reinforce New York's position as a national leader in supporting MWBE growth and success, providing new pathways for certified businesses to compete and grow in state contracting.

Trailblazers in Business Certification Initiative

Building on New York State's streamlined certification process that already delivers decisions in as little as 90 days, participants in the Trailblazers in Business Certification Initiative may receive even faster determinations. While businesses must meet the requirements set forth in Executive Law Article 15-A and Title 5 to qualify, the initiative aims to further accelerate the process for eligible applicants who respond to information requests within five business days.

MWBEs can connect with the following organizations for free application assistance:

New York State MWBE Business Growth Accelerator

The New York State MWBE Business Growth Accelerator 3.0 Program builds on the success of previous iterations, which have helped enhance the capacity of 125 MWBE firms and facilitated over $105 million in contract awards. The program will provide certified and growth-oriented MWBEs in the construction industry and semiconductor fabrication construction trades with intensive technical assistance and business development training.

Participants will gain enhanced access to New York State agency construction and semiconductor fab construction-based contracts, industry subject matter experts, construction cost estimating and bidding expertise, capital resources for contract scope preparation, and a tailored, strategic five-year business growth plan with mentoring and technical assistance. Interested applicants can apply here.

The New York State MWBE Business Growth Accelerator Program will be delivered in four phases:

Phase 1 (Months 1-3): Outreach, recruitment, and curriculum design

Phase 2 (Months 4-11): Intensive, curriculum-based training tailored to participant needs

Phase 3 (Months 12-15): One-on-one coaching and Business Growth Plan development

Phase 4 (Months 16-18): Post-graduation support and ongoing assistance

To qualify for the New York State MWBE Business Growth Accelerator 3.0 Program, applicants must be a construction service, construction consulting, or semiconductor fabrication construction trade firm and have been in operation for at least two years. The program is free to participate in and will be delivered through both virtual and in-person business development assistance, including workshops, one-on-one mentoring, and networking opportunities.

Governor Hochul's Support for New York's MWBEs

Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State has transformed its MWBE program into a national model for inclusive economic growth. A strategic $11 million investment in FY 2023 eliminated the certification backlog and reduced application response times to 90 days or less. Since August 2023, Empire State Development has successfully certified and recertified over 3,700 businesses, streamlining access to state contracting opportunities.

New York continues to set national benchmarks for MWBE participation, exceeding its 30 percent utilization goal for the fourth consecutive year with a nation-leading 32.21 percent rate. This achievement represents nearly $3 billion in state contracts awarded to certified MWBEs in FY 2023-24, contributing to almost $12 billion in awards since Governor Hochul took office. Further strengthening the program's impact, the Governor recently introduced the New York State MWBE Certified Decal, an official mark of certification that increases visibility for qualified businesses and opens new opportunities with both government and private sector partners.

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “Governor Hochul’s 'Trailblazers in Business' Certification Initiative and Business Growth Accelerator are commendable steps toward empowering Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises in New York. These programs underscore a commitment to breaking down barriers and creating lasting opportunities for MWBEs, particularly in key industries like construction and semiconductor fabrication. While it is fitting to launch such impactful initiatives during Black History Month, we must ensure these efforts extend beyond February, fostering sustained growth and equity for our MWBEs throughout the year and for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul’s bold MWBE proposals, especially increasing the MWBE discretionary purchase threshold to $1.5 million. For years I have been fighting to lift this threshold, and was able to break barriers in New York City by implementing increases to $1.5 million with my colleagues. Now, we’re unlocking even more opportunity by aligning New York State with MTA and New York City procurement standards to empower all MWBEs across our great state.”