Chairman Capito Highlights WV Priorities, Affirms Support for Lee Zeldin to Lead EPA

To watch Chairman Capito’s closing remarks, click here or the image above.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, led a hearing on the Nomination of Lee Zeldin to be Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

During the hearing, Chairman Capito asked Zeldin about several topics important to West Virginia, such as the approval of final action grating West Virginia class VI well primacy for carbon capture projects and the Muddy Creek Restoration Project.

HIGHLIGHTS:

APPROVAL OF WV CLASS VI PRIMACY:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“The proposed final action granting West Virginia our state primacy was published in the Federal Register on November the 25th. This is going to be very important to us, as we had testimony last year that in North Dakota, who has primacy, was able to permit, I think, seven wells in a short period of time, whereas the EPA, as they were trying to permit under their federal authority, it took them over many more years the time to permit just three. So, you can see how those who are closest to the situation have the ability to make good decisions. So, will you prioritize the timely completion of West Virginia's class VI permitting process and work with me to ensure that the EPA is a resource rather than a barrier in this transition?”

LEE ZELDIN:

“Yes, Senator.”

MUDDY CREEK RESTORATION PROJECT:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“Here's another West Virginia issue, very quickly, and it's the Muddy Creek Restoration Project. It's 19 miles of waterways that have acid mine drainage, and West Virginia went about in coordination with the past Trump administration, and it was initially championed by the Biden administration, to deliver real results in cleaning up this area of our state. Was a true win-win. The Biden administration, for some reason which we can't figure out, flip-flop on this, and they started putting a more burdensome, costly and a much, much slower cleanup process. So you're still having your acid mine drainage while we're getting hung up here. It threatens projects like Muddy Creek, and discourages other communities from pursuing similar efforts to achieve real environmental remediation and benefits. Will you commit to me, working with me and the state to try to reverse these counterproductive changes, and cut the red tape, and restore this for more cost benefit, but also better environmental results?”

LEE ZELDIN:

“Yes, Chairman Capito, I know how much of a priority this is. You've been outspoken on this issue. It's my commitment to work with you as soon as, if confirmed, as soon as I'm in that position. I'd welcome that opportunity.”

AFFIRMING SUPPORT:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“I would like to thank you, Congressman Zeldin. I'd also make just two quick observations. It's obvious to me, in the testimony and the questions, that you took a lot of time and effort, through you and your and the folks that were helping you, to make sure that every member had access to you, and had a conversation with you before you actually testified before the Committee. I think that was definitely reflected in the tone and the substance that we saw here today. So I appreciate that…I do look very much forward to helping to shepherd you. I think you've done an excellent job here today, you will be an excellent administrator to the EPA, and I fully expect that your confirmation will be very positive.

Click HERE to watch Chairman Capito’s opening statement.

Click HERE to watch Chairman Capito’s questions.

Click HERE to watch Chairman Capito’s closing remarks.

# # #