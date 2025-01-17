City of Lawrence Weekly Traffic Update: January 17, 2025

City celebrates early completion of the 11th Street and Louisiana Street Improvements Project

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the successful and early completion of the 11th Street and Louisiana Street Improvements Project, a vital effort to enhance safety, accessibility, and infrastructure in a key area of our community. Completed three weeks ahead of the contractual deadline, this milestone reflects our commitment to sustainable and efficient project delivery.

This comprehensive reconstruction project has transformed 11th Street from Indiana Street to Ohio Street and Louisiana Street from 11th Street to 12th Street, addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges while prioritizing multimodal accessibility and future growth.

Key highlights of the project include:

Total Street Reconstruction: A full rebuild of the roadways to improve functionality and durability, meeting the demands of both vehicle and bus traffic.

A full rebuild of the roadways to improve functionality and durability, meeting the demands of both vehicle and bus traffic. Storm and Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation: Upgraded systems to enhance drainage, reduce maintenance needs, and improve resilience.

Upgraded systems to enhance drainage, reduce maintenance needs, and improve resilience. Waterline Replacement: Replacement of aging waterlines, ensuring reliable water service for area residents and businesses.

Replacement of aging waterlines, ensuring reliable water service for area residents and businesses. ADA-Compliant Sidewalks: Installation of ADA-compliant sidewalks along 11th Street to improve safety and accessibility for all pedestrians.

Installation of ADA-compliant sidewalks along 11th Street to improve safety and accessibility for all pedestrians. Bicycle Facilities: New bicycle facilities to support sustainable, multimodal transportation options, in alignment with the City’s Transportation Plan.

New bicycle facilities to support sustainable, multimodal transportation options, in alignment with the City’s Transportation Plan. Transit Amenities: Enhanced transit infrastructure to support a more connected and accessible community.

Enhanced transit infrastructure to support a more connected and accessible community. Early Substantial Completion: The contractor, Kings Construction, completed all phases of the project early, ensuring roadways, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings are now open for safe and seamless use.

These improvements reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to creating a more connected, accessible, and sustainable Lawrence through strategic investment in infrastructure.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Kings Construction for their exceptional work, achieving substantial completion ahead of schedule and minimizing disruptions for residents and road users across all project phases.

A special thank you also goes to the residents and property owners in the area for their patience and cooperation during construction. Their invaluable input during the design phase helped shape solutions that meet the unique needs of this busy corridor, ensuring the project delivers lasting benefits to the community.

Together, we’ve transformed the 11th Street and Louisiana Street corridor into a safer, more resilient, and inclusive space for all. We look forward to continued partnerships as we build a stronger and more connected Lawrence.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org