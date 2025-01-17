Federal Reserve Board announces it has withdrawn from the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced it has withdrawn from the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS).

While the Board has appreciated the engagement with the NGFS and its members, the work of the NGFS has increasingly broadened in scope, covering a wider range of issues that are outside of the Board's statutory mandate.

