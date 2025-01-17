Stocktwits Grows as a Top Platform for Next-Gen Investors with Key Hire and Content Expansion

Anne Marie Gianutsos Joins as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth and Partnerships





NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stocktwits, the largest social platform for investors and traders with a network of over 10 million users, today announced a significant expansion of its offerings to include original video content and enhanced live community events. To lead this next phase of growth, Stocktwits has appointed Anne Marie Gianutsos as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This strategic hire reinforces the company's commitment to accelerating its commercial growth through innovative brand partnerships and expanded community engagement.

Anne Marie Gianutsos brings extensive experience in building culturally relevant, high-growth businesses. Most recently, she served as the Chief Marketing Officer for the Drone Racing League, a global professional sport with 90 million fans. Anne Marie spearheaded initiatives in web3, blockchain, gaming, and the metaverse, positioning DRL as one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Sports Companies in the World. DRL was acquired last year for $250 million.

“I’m thrilled to join Stocktwits at such a pivotal time,” said Gianutsos. “The Stocktwits community is the heartbeat of real-time financial conversations, and its leadership position in social finance provides an incredible opportunity to deliver the fun, engaging financial content that younger audiences crave. By combining original video, live events, and trusted market insights, Stocktwits is redefining financial media and creating something truly special for the next generation of investors.”

This strategic expansion follows founder Howard Lindzon’s return to the role of CEO in March of 2024. Recognizing a growing void in the market, Lindzon is driving Stocktwits to lead the way in creating interactive financial content tailored to younger investors who seek trusted yet entertaining market perspectives.

“There is a huge demand for authentic, community-driven financial content,” said Lindzon. “With Anne Marie’s leadership and our platform’s unique position as the largest social network for traders, we’re doubling down on our commitment to provide experiences that make investing more engaging and accessible.”

A major milestone in Stocktwits’ evolution is the upcoming 2025 Cashtag Awards, scheduled for April 30, 2025, in New York City. This marquee event will celebrate the top voices, innovators, and products in the digital finance and trading space. The Cashtag Awards will celebrate leading financial content creators, fintech pioneers, and influential members of the Stocktwits/Fintwit community to showcase and celebrate the cultural impact of modern finance.

The Cashtag Awards is the latest addition to Stocktwits’ live events, joining its highly regarded Stocktoberfest series. By combining live conversations, market culture, and community engagement, these experiences provide investors and traders with unique opportunities to connect, learn, and celebrate.

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process.

